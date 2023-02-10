CHAMPAIGN — There are all sorts of clever nicknames associated with Illinois sports.
One hundred years ago, the nation watched “The Galloping Ghost,” star football player Red Grange.
Later came the “Whiz Kids” and the iconic “Flyin’ Illini” in basketball.
Recently, Illinois football gave fans “The Law Firm,” standout defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. They have one more season with Bret Bielema’s team.
Illinois men’s tennis has joined the nickname party with a doozy: the Baltic Bombers. That is the moniker for the trio of Latvian Karlis Ozolins, Gabrielius Guzauskas of Lithuania and Will Mroz, whose parents are both from Poland.
The nickname fits. They are all from the same region and hit the ball really, really hard.
“I’m happy with it,” Guzauskas said. “It’s a sick name. It relates to us.”
“I think it’s great,” Mroz said. “Me, Karlis and Gabe can all serve 130 (miles per hour) plus. We’re among the hardest hitters on the team. It helps us stay true to ourselves when we’re on the court.”
The three are close. They eat together. They try to help each other whenever possible.
“Knowing we’re from the Baltic countries made it easier to know each other,” Guzauskas said.
Who came up with the nickname? The answer depends on whom you ask. The players all point to Illinois coach Brad Dancer.
He isn’t so sure.
“I have no idea where that name originated,” Dancer said. “All of a sudden that was what they started getting called.”
It works for Dancer.
“They can bring the heat,” he said.
And the trio is importance to the team.
“Critical,” Dancer said. “One freshman and two sophomores, I think this is going to be part of the nucleus of us going forward.”
In his 18th year as Illini coach, Dancer doesn’t really care where the players come from.
“I always say, we’re really recruiting the human being and the person,” Dancer said. “That’s No. 1.”
During the long, successful run with Dancer as coach, Illinois has thrived with players from near and far. The program’s reputation for producing pro players is a plus.
“I think they feel really confident in the coaching development here,” Dancer said. “That this is a place they can go and really grow their game.”
Recruiting in the Baltic region is helped by the players ease with English. And the weather isn’t much of a change, either.
Making connections
How did Ozolins wind up at Illinois?
It started with former Illini Alex Bancila, a friend of Ozolins. Now at Tulane, Bancila gave Ozolins’ number to Dancer and the recruiting started then.
“I just really liked talking to him,” Ozolins said of Dancer. “In the beginning, we really didn’t talk about tennis. We talked about life and basketball (he’s a fan).
“Eventually, a few months later, I just decided to commit here.”
He didn’t look at any other options. He stuck with Illinois, sight unseen.
Ozolins was in Spain at the time and didn’t make an official visit. He had pictures of the facilities and school that Dancer sent.
What did Ozolins think when he finally got here?
“It was July so there were no students. It was kind of empty,” he said. “Right away, I realized this place is made for students. I got here again in September and I saw when all the students get here, it was very lively.”
School is going well for Ozolins, who is undeclared but will likely study recreation, sport and tourism.
When fellow students find out he is from Latvia, what question do they ask?
“Is the Ukraine war affecting your country?’”
His answer: “No, we’re fine.”
Ozolins is from Riga, a city of 632,614. At age 14, he moved to a tennis academy in Germany. He returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic before joining the Illini.
Ozolins’ parents remain in Latvia.
He had a successful junior career and was hoping to go directly into pro tennis. When COVID took hold worldwide and everything stopped, Ozolins decided to consider the college route.
Early interest
Like with Ozolins, Dancer was the Illinois draw for Guzauskas.
He was 12 when Dancer first saw him play. They built their connection during recruiting.
Born in Lithuania, he moved to the U.S. at age 4. His extended family lives in Lithuania, making it difficult for him to see his grandparents.
After initially living in Chicago, Guzauskas moved to Florida at age 12 because of tennis. He stayed in Naples with his mom and his dad in Chicago. Dad would visit Florida two weeks each month.
“Now it’s nice because all of us are close, 21/2 hours away,” Guzauskas said.
He visited C-U right before COVID hit in 2020. Guzauskas saw the facilities, which convinced him Illinois was the right choice.
He was nervous about the transition to in-person classes. It took him a few months to get used to it. Guzauskas is undeclared but leaning toward sports management.
Guzauskas visits Lithuania every summer. Quality time with his grandparents.
“They are just happy that I’m in school and I have an education,” Guzauskas said. “Tennis doesn’t really matter for them.”
Looking to the future
Mroz wants to play pro tennis. Considering the depth of players Illinois has helped to reach the next level, the program met his goals.
“This environment is really tough and it can help build me into a man after college,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”
There have been some challenges. A foot injury kept him out for a year and a half. This is Mroz’s first semester back on the court.
“I’m happy everything is OK,” he said. “Just happy that everything is going in an upward direction.”
He was born in New York before spending most of his life in Florida.
Poland is important to him.
“I have a lot of Polish culture within my family,” Mroz said.
His extended family lives in Poland. He has visited in the past and can’t wait to go again this coming summer. His family has a cabin next to the mountains.
“It’s really cool,” he said.