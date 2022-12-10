CHAMPAIGN — How did Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin spend Oct. 22, the last open Saturday of the regular season?
Actually, Griffin was hanging out with Michigan kicker Jake Moody.
Yes, THAT Jake Moody.
Turns out Moody’s girlfriend is an Illinois medical student. With the Wolverines enjoying the same open weekend, Moody visited Champaign-Urbana.
“Jake and I have known each other since high school,” Griffin said. “We sat in my apartment and watched college football for three hours.
“We were talking. We’re like, ‘Bro, we’re about to play in front of 110,000 people in three weeks and here we are just chilling together, just talking and watching games.’”
On Nov. 19, Moody beat the Illini with a last-second field goal.
“It really (stinks),” Griffin said. “We wanted that win. It would have been huge. He’s one of my closer friends in the kicking world.”
It was just one of the many stories shared by Griffin, the pride of Danville, during his Monday appearance on “SportsTalk” on WDWS. Griffin was at Champaign’s Esquire Lounge for the show along with his parents Chris and Erin, sister Kedzie and other family and friends.
Family is important to Griffin. He tries to locate his parents in the stands before every game and found them at all the Illini road trips this season.
Next up for Griffin and his Illini teammates: a Saturday morning practice followed by the annual awards ceremony in the afternoon.
In less than a month, 8-4 Illinois plays in the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 24 Mississippi State at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Griffin is going to just his second bowl during five seasons at Illinois.
How did he find out the destination?
“I was just sitting on my phone at home on Twitter, refreshing all day, trying to figure out which one we’re in,” Griffin said, “Then I saw ReliaQuest and I was like, ‘OK, what’s that mean?’ I had to search that up and realize it used to be the Outback Bowl, which obviously the Outback Bowl is a pretty prestigious bowl. Really excited and ready to get to work for this bowl game.”
Growing up in Danville, Griffin was more of a soccer fan. So he didn’t spend New Year’s Day watching football.
“That wasn’t something that was huge in our household just because we’re a soccer family,” Griffin said.
His job
Earlier in his Illinois career, Griffin played behind kickers Chase McLaughlin and James McCourt.
McLaughlin is now the starter for the Indianapolis Colts and McCourt is on the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Griffin had to wait patiently behind talented players until this season, when he became the starter.
How did that go?
“Awful when you look at my first game,” Griffin said. “I waited four years to play and I go to my first game and I go 1 for 3 (against Wyoming). People on Twitter are like, ‘Geez, send this guy back to receiver.’ It was pretty hard.”
It got better. Griffin hit both his kicks in a close loss at Indiana in the second game. But he was 1 of 3 again in a blowout win against Virginia.
“I’m like, ‘Geez, these people at home hate me.’ They’re booing me and saying, ‘Get this guy outta here.’ It was a rocky start,” Griffin said.
But it’s been a successful finish. Griffin hasn’t missed a kick since the Virginia game.
For the season, Griffin is 13 of 17 and will be the starter against Mississippi State. And next season, too.
Griffin nuggets
During his 32-minute radio appearance, Griffin discussed a wide range of topics. Like ...
- Illinois coach Bret Bielema doesn’t want his guys playing basketball. “Not a huge fan,” Griffin said. Too bad. Griffin has a between-the-legs dunk video on Twitter.
- Scooters, which were banned by Lovie Smith, are again an OK means of transportation. “Coach B. let those come back,” Griffin said. “It hasn’t gotten as big. When I first came on visits before Coach Smith banned them, everyone had them. Now, there are five to six guys on the team who have them. It saves people a lot of parking tickets.”
- Being a four-sport standout at Danville, playing football, soccer, basketball and baseball. “That was the time of my life,” Griffin said.
- Griffin favors athletes playing multiple sports. “I definitely think specializing is something that happens too often these days,” Griffin said. “The relationships I built in all these other sports, not only my teammates, but the people I played against, the different coaches I was able to be around, learn from, everything that went into playing four sports was really important and valuable that I still use today.”
- He made his commitment to Illinois football during a Danville basketball game, wearing Illinois socks to indicate his intentions. “It seemed like a fun idea and everything worked out,” Griffin said.
- His early goal was to be a member of the U.S. soccer team and play in the 2022 World Cup.
- Griffin attends Illinois sporting events whenever possible and also travels to see friends playing for other college teams. This year’s bowl trip cuts into some of his travel plans. “The reason I do it is just the relationships that I have,” Griffin said. “I always prided myself on surrounding myself with successful people. “I like when people support me, so being that person for other people, showing them that I care, that’s something that’s really important to me,”
- Griffin keeps in contact with his former position coach Bob Ligashesky, who is now at Syracuse. “I was hoping we’d end up against Syracuse in the bowl game,” Griffin said. The Orange meet Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl.
- He wants to follow in Ligashesky’s footsteps and be a special teams coordinator.
- He prefers kicking on a grass surface like the one in Tampa. “It’s more true,” Griffin said. “Sometime on the turf, the toe can catch on the turf and that will affect how you make contact with the ball.”
- His friendship with Michigan kicker Moody came in handy at Ann Arbor. During the game, Griffin was jawing with Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten on every kickoff. After the game, Moten came up to Griffin. “I’m like, ‘Oh, no,’” Griffin said. “He’s like, ‘5, you are hilarious.’ I was like, ‘Thank you.’ We talked a bit and we ended up following each other on social media after the game. It’s all in good fun.”