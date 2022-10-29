LINCOLN, Neb. — For Illinois football, having one of the Brown brothers on the field is nice. Two is even better.
Chase Brown, the nation’s leading rusher, gets the bulk of the attention.
On Saturday at jammed Memorial Stadium, identical twin Sydney took his turn as the star.
The senior safety had two interceptions during the 17th-ranked Illini’s 26-9 victory against the struggling Cornhuskers.
“We’ve come a long way since my freshman year,” Sydney said. “That’s for (darn) sure. We’re just continuing to progress.”
Chase did his part Saturday, too. The rising Heisman Trophy candidate ran for 149 yards.
Thanks to the Browns — and quarterback Tommy DeVito and a dominant defensive line — Illinois stayed in the Big Ten West driver’s seat.
Win their next two games against Michigan State and Purdue and the Illini will play for the Big Ten title. Likely against either Ohio State or Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“It’s so easy to look ahead,” Sydney said. “I think the best thing the team can do right now is just stay in the moment, take it game by game and just enjoy this process.”
Illinois wouldn’t be in this enviable position without the Browns. Illini fans should thank our neighbors of the north for sending two of its best.
The only time the brothers really compete is in practice.
“He deserves all the attention he gets” Sydney said of his brother. “We don’t really talk football. When we go home, it’s just a brotherhood.”
Except for a disappointing loss at Indiana, Sydney is having a dream season. He is one of the captains for a team that has clinched the program’s first winning season in 11 years.
“I think the difference between last year and this year is that we’ve learned how to win,” Sydney said. “We know how to finish games.”
After the game is when life turns hectic. Sydney hadn’t looked at his phone following the team’s seventh win, but figured he had plenty of calls and texts.
His mom Raechel likely made contact.
“My mom calls us 40 times a week each,” Sydney said.
You againSydney Brown became the first Illini with two picks in a game since ... Sydney Brown. The last time came in 2019 at Michigan State, an improbable win for the Illini that set up Lovie Smith’s only bowl bid as head coach.
How’d that happen again?
“The interceptions came my way because I did my job,” Sydney said. “In my brain, there is so much that I can work on.”
He had an ME (mental error) on a long gain by Nebraska that led to an early touchdown.
“That’s kind of where my mind’s at,” Sydney said. “It’s great to get those plays and those stats, but I’ve got some stuff I need to clean up before we move on to next week.
“I don’t think it was a perfect game. In the nature of football, when you make mistakes, it’s all about how you respond.”
Sydney’s first pick came late in the second quarter. He returned the ball 37 yards to the Nebraska 11. Two runs later, Chase sped in from the 1 to give Illinois a 13-9 lead it would never relinquish. A game-changer for the Illini.
“C.T.O.T.T.Y. — catch the ones they throw to you,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said, “Our guys have defined that.”
Bielema points to the work of his staff, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.
“Ryan and Aaron work ball-skill drills every day,” Bielema said. “That’s a great example of that (Saturday).”
When Sydney grabbed Casey Thompson’s wayward pass, he was thinking end zone.
“I was trying,” Sydney said, “I gave it everything I’ve got. I even put the high step in there trying to show you some Chase Brown in me. I was in the perfect spot to pick off the ball.”
Big fansOf course, Chase roots for his brother. He got to see both of Saturday’s interceptions from the sidelines.
“He played a really good game,” Chase said. “Fought through the adversity at the start of the game. Overall, great game. Really good pick at the end there and just showed why he is such a good player.”
Bielema is happy to have Sydney on his side.
“I know Chase gets a lot of attention, but Syd, just what he brings to our defense, his tenacity, his power,” Bielema said. “When I talk to the NFL scouts, I talk a lot about a player in my past when I was at Iowa by the name of Bob Sanders. Bob had a unique ability to generate a lot of power in a short amount of space. That’s what Syd does. Syd can make a lot of power in tight windows.”
Bielema put him on more and more special teams.
“He’s very, very opportunistic,” the Illini coach said.
And he is just like his brother ... in a good way.
“Syd and Chase, you take them out of the game of football and they are everything that you want,” Bielema said. “It just happens to be they are both great players.”
Sydney has heard the comparisons to Sanders from Bielema in the past. With his Canadian background, he wasn’t aware of Sanders before his name was mentioned by his coach.
“I’ve watched his tapes,” Sydney said. “It’s funny, being Canadian, I’m very naive to professional football players. When I got here, I probably knew nothing. I like (Sanders’) style of play. He’s a physical player.”