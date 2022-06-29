Asmussen | Memorial Stadium renovation is going to have to wait
CHAMPAIGN — It cost less than $2 million for the English Brothers to build Memorial Stadium.
Of course, that was 100 years ago.
Prices have gone up just a bit since then. OK, they’ve gone up a lot.
During his annual media roundtable on Tuesday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman discussed the idea of renovating the building on First and Kirby.
Not redoing the whole thing. Just renovating the east and south sides.
And the price tag, you ask?
“In order for us to do what I would call our ‘dream-house’ scenario at Memorial Stadium, our estimates are somewhere around $200 million,” Whitman said.
Gulp. Yikes.
Don’t expect to see bulldozers and cranes at the House of Grange.
“We realize that’s not realistic for us in the near term,” Whitman said.
Instead, Whitman plans incremental improvements each year.
Will that satisfy fans seated in the older parts of the building?
We’ll see. Since the initial big-bucks renovation in 2006, the west side of the place has far more bells and whistles. Fancy suites, a club level, an attractive concourse.
The east end looks pretty much the way it did when Bob Zuppke coached there and Dick Butkus was roaming the field.
Whitman is working on it.
“Our fans when they come back in the fall will see some notable changes,” Whitman said.
The bulk of the fixup will be in the east hall.
The changes are more cosmetic than structural. The floors are getting polished and sanded.
“They really look beautiful,” Whitman said.
The lighting has been replaced. And the boarded-up windows now have new glass.
The steel super structure has been repainted blue. The restroom floors are new. And the TVs in the concourse are bigger.
“It should be a dramatically changed east hall experience for our fans who sit on that side,” Whitman said.
The work will continue next summer, Whitman added.
Maybe someday
Sprucing up the unique fixer-upper will be sufficient for a while. But it is not a long-term solution.
“We certainly are not throwing those plans away,” Whitman said. “We also have to make sure we maintain some sense of reality on what we are able to do.”
A renovation is a big ask. Especially as the department completes a fundraising campaign that topped $300 million.
“We’ve been raising money hard for eight years,” Whitman said. “We have gone out and asked everybody we know to ask for money for a variety of different projects.”
The fund drive continues. But finding another $200 million right now isn’t going to happen now.
“There are some things we will continue to study,” Whitman said. “We’ve looked at some smaller projects within the stadium. The scoreboard at some point is going to need to be replaced. We’d like to change the sound system. We’ve got to get new lights. The south end zone is going to need attention.”
The financial benefits of seating on the east and south sides aren’t as great as when the west was renovated. Why? Suites and club seats, which provide a lot more revenue than the average ticket.
The school won’t want to add more premium seating in the south and east when there is already inventory available in the west.
Wild cards
Illinois has plenty of generous donors who give money to all parts of the campus.
If one of them suggested a monumentally large gift for the stadium, the ball could get rolling earlier than expected.
The athletic department is also about to come into a giant wad of cash courtesy the Big Ten media rights deal. The rumored numbers are crazy high, though Whitman was quick to caution not to believe everything you hear.
And because of debt and everyday expenses, the new money will likely be spoken for before it goes in the bank.
Illinois isn’t in a desperate state when it comes to stadium renovation. Much more of a want than a need. If it happens 10 years from now, the program won’t be harmed.
Fans and media have no patience. They demand immediate action.
It doesn’t always work that way.
Imagine Zuppke walking into the place today. After he did a double-take at the name of the field and wondered what happened to the grass, he would look at the stands with a smile.
His “dream house” works just fine.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.