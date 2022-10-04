If your favorite local high school sports team plays Peoria Notre Dame in the coming months and years, there’s a good chance you will get to know the name Jim Lynch.
By day, Peoria resident Lynch works in sports sales for Discover Peoria, the convention and visitors bureau for the area.
But on nights and weekends, the 47-year-old becomes one of voices of the Fighting Irish.
Lynch works with Rob Kenny, who calls football. soccer and volleyball, Mike Plunkett and Mike Blackford.
“We do it for the love of the kids, the love of the game, the love of the families,” Lynch said.
They call it “NDTV,” sort of a prep version of the University of Notre Dame’s affiliation with NBC.
It all started ... wait for it ... during COVID. Lynch was in on a conversation with Peoria Notre Dame athletic director Dave Rudolph.
“We were just starting to get an idea of whether or not basketball was even going to happen and volleyball was already postponed,” Lynch said. “We had a little bit of a runway to try to put something together and we thought ‘Hey, let’s live-stream the games.’”
Lynch’s on-air partner for many of the broadcasts, Plunkett, decided to put commentary with the live stream.
Notre Dame’s technical guru Mike Bare (the boys’ soccer coach) helped make it happen. The games went on Notre Dame’s YouTube page in the winter of 2021.
Both Lynch and Plunkett have family ties to the school. Plunkett is the parent of school alums. Lynch is the father of Notre Dame alum Owen and current students Eliot (a junior) and Maeve (a sophomore).
Both current students play for the Figting Irish.
“I get to call Eliot’s basketball games and Maeve’s volleyball games,” Lynch said.
A wide range
NDTV broadcasts more than just basketball and volleyball. It covers football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, baseball and softball.
“Sometimes, we don’t get to all the games,” Lynch said. “Swimming is tough. Cross-country and track are tough to do.”
Most of the broadcasts are at home games and matches. They are considering taking the show on the road.
How do fans know what’s on? There are many in this area, after all, as Notre Dame competes in the Big 12 Conference with Champaign Central, Centennial, Danville at Urbana.
Do a simple YouTube search of PNDAthletics and you will find a listing for upcoming events. Next up is Saturday’s Notre Dame-Centennial football game.
Putting the games on YouTube isn’t done with a snap of the fingers. The school needed to have a certain number of subscribers, and a big early push made it happen.
“We’re approaching 2,000 subscribers now,” Lynch said.
“There’s a great video of our gym renovation up there,” he said.
Some of the videos get pulled down because Notre Dame doesn’t want to give opponents a scouting advantage. Makes sense.
Having a blast
One goal of the broadcasts is to make them fun.
“It’s not about being homers for us,” Lynch said. “For us, it is very much about the visiting players as well. They are high school athletes. We’re not there to be critical.”
For a recent Notre Dame volleyball match, the announcers knew Normal Community coach Christine Konopasek’s parents would be watching in Chicago.
“We gave a shout-out to them,” Lynch said. “We said hello. We gave them trouble for being Cubs fans. That’s important because we are there to celebrate high school athletics and what a joy it is to have them back.”
Lynch and his cohorts like when Notre Dame wins. The school’s volleyball and boys’ soccer programs play at a high level.
“There’s a lot of talent throughout the area, so that’s fun, too,” Lynch said. “Not only do we showcase great in-house talent, there’s a lot of talent in the Peoria, Champaign, Bloomington-Normal area that we get to showcase. We have a front-row seat for some wonderful athletes and coaches. We feel spoiled.”
Lynch often hears from visiting schools how much they like the broadcasts. It gives their fans a chance to see the events when they can’t be there in person.
The Notre Dame families appreciate the broadcasts. The athletes have access to the games and are able to share them with family members.
There is a fee the school to have the games aired, but not because the high-priced announcers. The AD insists on paying for the work, but Lynch gives it right back.
“There is a cost, but it’s covered completely by benefactors,” Lynch said. “Each of the sports solicit donors. We do thank those donors throughout the live stream.”
There isn’t a massive amount of equipment at the games. There is a soundboard and two cameras.
Lynch plans to stick with it for a while. Besides his kids currently at Notre Dame, he has a current sixth-grader (Eamon) on the way. Eamon plays football, basketball and baseball.
Lynch’s venture has the full support of wife Terry. They are celebrating their 23rd anniversary this coming Sunday.
“She’s absolutely all in,” Lynch said.