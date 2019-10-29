Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) tries to stop Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the second half of a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) tries to stop Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the second half of a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.