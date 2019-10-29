CHAMPAIGN — Chemistry.
Everyone is looking for it. Winning teams have it. In bunches.
Player A understands Player B. When something goes wrong, as it often does in sports, they work together to figure out a solution.
After a 42-25 loss to Michigan on Oct. 12, Illinois stood at 2-4. With No. 6 Wisconsin on the way to town.
Few, if any, would have predicted what happened the next two weeks. A stunning upset against the Badgers followed by a dominant win at Purdue.
Did chemistry play a part in the turnaround?
The players and coaches sure think so.
“Our kids have been upbeat. Our kids have been working hard the whole year,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Monday afternoon ahead of this Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Rutgers. “We try to stress, ‘Have fun while you’re working hard.’ We try to make a great environment for our kids to be around.
“At the same time, ultimately, wins are what make you happy. That’s what drives the train. When you’re able to stack two Big Ten wins, the attitude around the building is a lot more uplifting, a lot more encouraging.”
Chemistry breeds success.
“It’s always a big deal,” Smith said. “You want the chemistry in the locker room to be right. What’s important is the momentum. You add that onto the chemistry, then you’ve got something rolling.”
Illini defensive tackle Jamal Milan thinks the chemistry linchpin for the current team was the hiring of Lou Hernandez as strength coach.
“I feel like it was a huge difference,” Milan said. “Coach Lou pushed us. He gave us a different mindset, for the game of football, for workouts, for practice. And just being able to keep each other accountable.
“Before then, I think a lot of people couldn’t take criticism. But now, I feel like everyone has open ears. Having Coach Lou come in and help push us and help us push other players, that was huge.”
Hernandez has a pet phrase: Get your mind right.
“I think of when we ran the stadium stairs and I was struggling, then I had somebody else help me,” Milan said. “I feel like the chemistry amongst the team is amazing.”
Milan has been around a long time. The senior joined the team in 2015.
The 2019 squad has the best chemistry since he arrived, the Chicago native said.
“When you’re winning, everything’s better,” Milan said. “We just want to keep going and we just want to keep winning. We just can’t wait until Saturday. We’re going to give it our all this week. And we’re going to give our all on gameday.”
Their happy place
The Illini play at Memorial Stadium. But they live in the Smith Center, the $80 million facility that opened in August.
The new locker room/weight room/game room has turned into Chemistry Central.
It’s their hangout.
“I think everything that’s happening played a part in us getting better and seeing signs of us heading in the right direction,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “The Smith Center, of course, is a big part of that. It’s a new day. Expectations were raised when we moved into it.”
The players enjoy going to work.
“Coming into the building every day in a place like that,” Lovie Smith said, “that makes you put your best foot forward.”
“It’s remarkable,” Rod Smith added. “Kids actually want to be there. It’s a great building for us. It’s going to be great for the future as well. That’s one of the pieces that’s helped mold this thing together so far.”
Quarterback Brandon Peters spends a big part of his day in the building.
“Sometimes, I’m there for eight hours,” Peters said. “I just stay there, do my homework after practice, then go to meetings.
“It’s really like home. There’s everything you need there.”
Open arms
The Illini added a string of graduate transfers in the offseason, with many playing prominent roles. Peters and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe have been integral on offense. Richie Petitbon is starting on the offensive line. Defensive end Oluwole Betiku has been a force as a pass rusher, though he missed the Purdue game with an injury.
“All these guys are team players, filling their role and helping an awful lot,” Lovie Smith said.
Peters didn’t join the team until just before the start of the season. The chemistry improves each practice, each week, each game.
“I think the guys understand me more as a person,” Peters said.
Better understanding with your teammates leads to more on-field success.
“Having that trust and that bond, lining up next to your buddy like that, you want to win for them,” Peters said. “I’ve already made some great friends on the team. They’ve made the transition easier, for sure.”
The veterans were “welcoming from the start,” Peters said. “It has translated to the field.”
