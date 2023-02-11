CHAMPAIGN — A former Illinois walk-on receiver is going to win a Super Bowl ring Sunday. For the second time.
Either Aaron Moorehead or Greg Lewis will join seven ex-Illini with a pair of championships. Ted Karras is the most recent to do it.
Moorehead is in his third season as receivers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moorehead won his Super Bowl ring in 2007 while playing for the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, working with former Illini Kelvin Hayden, Moorehead helped beat his college coach Ron Turner, then Lovie Smith’s offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears.
Small world.
Most of Moorehead’s coaching career has been in college, with stops at Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Lewis is finishing his sixth year on Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs staff. Lewis spent the first four seasons as receivers coach and the last two working with running backs.
Lewis won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2020, celebrating with former Illini offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, a rookie on the team after Kansas City beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV. Like Lewis, Allegretti is hoping to join the two-ring club.
Lewis is again working with Reid, who was his coach during six seasons as a receiver with the Eagles. He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in a close loss to New England in 2005 in Super Bowl XXXIX.
The next year, his cousin and former Illinois teammate Walter Young earned a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in Super Bowl XL.
This year’s Super Bowl might break the their tie.
Back in the dayLewis and Moorehead didn’t enter Illinois with great expectations when they joined Ron Turner’s team ahead of the 1999 season. Moorehead came from Deerfield and Lewis played at Rich South.
Moorehead’s dad, Emery, was part of the 1986 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears. Aaron was polite when asked about his famous father, but seemed determined to make a name for himself, which he did. Aaron and Emery are the rare father/son combo with Super Bowl rings.
Very cool.
Moorehead always seemed years older than his age. While at Illinois, you could have told me he was 35 and I would have bought it without any hesitation. Of course, reporters don’t know everything that goes on behind the scenes, so Moorehead could have been a goofball. But he wasn’t.
Coaches and teammates liked him.
The Lewis story is a bit different. Not the likable part. He is one of my all-time favorite Illini to interview. It was joyful and often funny.
During one Q&A with him, he talked about his dream of being a married dad and living in Matteson, his beloved hometown. I can still hear him saying “Matteson” with glee.
Lewis had a rough start at Illinois. He was actually told to leave the team by Turner because of off-the-field stuff.
“Greg was a handful early,” Turner told me on Friday.
But he worked his way back into the good graces of the coaching staff and became an important contributor.
“I knew he was a good kid,” Turner said. “He just needed some discipline and direction.
“He turned it around as much as anybody I’ve ever seen. But he still maintained that personality that he had. I’m very, very happy for him.”
Lewis led the team in catches and touchdowns in 2000, the season star Brandon Lloyd missed after breaking his leg.
Lewis was third on the team in touchdowns and catches his senior year, trailing only Lloyd and his cousin Young.
Going undrafted wasn’t a problem. And few around here were surprised when the hard-working Lewis made it with the Eagles and spent eight years in the NFL.
Rooting interestTwo good people I was fortunate enough to write about during their time at Illinois are trying to win another Super Bowl.
Reporters don’t have favorites as far as you know. The good news is that one of them is guaranteed a win.
That’s how their coach at Illinois is viewing it, too.
Turner will watch the game Sunday with his family in Arkansas. His son, Morgan, just took a job with the Razorbacks after a long stint at Stanford. Morgan will work with the Arkansas tight ends in Fayetteville.
Whoever wins between the Chiefs and Eagles adds to the growing list of former Turner players and assistants with Super Bowl rings.
Turner has been in contact with Lewis and Moorehead this week.
“It’s great,” Turner said. “I’m very happy for them and I’ll be rooting for both of them.”
When the offenses are on the field, Turner wants to see points. Because it means his guys are doing good work.
Turner isn’t surprised Lewis and Moorehead are having success as coaches and are in the position they’re in come Sunday evening.
“Both smart, smart players,” he said. “Hard workers. The big thing is they were both driven to be successful. No matter what business you are in, you have to have that drive, and they both had it.”