CHAMPAIGN — Women's basketball is a big deal again at Illinois. For the first time in two decades.
One hundred percent of the credit goes to first-year coach Shauna Green, who has worked wonders in a minuscule amount of time.
The biggest home game for the program since early in the century didn't go Illinois' way with Indiana scoring a 83-72 hard-fought victory at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. But there will be other big games. This year and in the future.
Important for disappointed fans to remember: Indiana is really good. Among the best in the country. Here are my 10 thoughts on the night after the first Associated Press Top 25 matchup in Champaign since 2000:
1. I didn't think it was fair for me to tell people to go to the game unless I was willing to show up myself. On a rainy, winter night plenty of people came out, filling the lower bowl and reaching into the upper levels. Maybe they all took my advice. Nah. The fans just want to see a competitive team.
2. Several key members of the Illinois men's team showed up to lend their support. Terrence Shannon Jr., Dain Dainja and Coleman Hawkins sat near the Illini bench. The programs share the same practice facility and clearly have a relationship. Very cool.
3. This is the first time I have attended a women's home game since 2017. Ace beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. took over the next year and has covered the program ever since. Like our men's basketball beat writer Scott Richey, Joe knows as much about the game as anybody. Great that he is one of the Top 25 voters.
4. I was the women's basketball beat writer for a few seasons late in the Matt Bollant and early in the Nancy Fahey eras. I thought Bollant, now the head coach at Eastern Illinois, had a chance to be successful. I didn't share the same optimism about Fahey, who had a difficult time adjusting from Division III to Division I, a move that rarely happens.
5. Of course, the Hoosiers wear the barber-pole pants in warmups. Just like the Indiana men's team. I am not a fan. Two days in a row of it might send me over the edge. If the Indiana men's team warmups go missing, I am the culprit.
6. Green is impressive during the games. She directs her team while also staying in the ear of the officials. Early in the second quarter, Green let one of them know she was not pleased with a call. So much for Iowa nice (she is from the Hawkeye State).
7. Illinois entered the game ranked No. 21. A loss to the No. 6 team in the country shouldn't knock it out of the Top 25. Especially if the Illini take care of Northwestern on Sunday. Fun for Illinois fans to look forward to the release of the polls each week.
8. Illini Player of the Game honors go to Genesis Bryant, who entered as the team's No. 3 scorer. She finished with a game-high 18.
9. The small Indiana contingent in the arena got to see a monster game from Mackenzie Holmes. She hit 12 of 20 shots and finished with 30 points. She chipped in 10 rebounds. I'd like to hear the story about how she ended up in Bloomington from Maine.
10. What was on Green's mind after the game? She briefly talked to the crowd, thanking them for coming out. Her willingness to be available to fans and the media is refreshing.