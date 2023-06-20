Back in the day, Chris James was a vital part of a significant Illinois football recruiting haul.
Ron Zook’s Class of 2006 included a handful of future NFL players, one of the best quarterbacks in school history (Juice Williams) and more than a dozen players who helped the team beat No. 1 Ohio State and earn a spot in the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Eighteen years later, Coach James is sending one of his current stars at Chicago Morgan Park to his alma mater. And he expects Illinois fans will be thrilled with Tysean Griffin — the player, the person and the A-plus student.
“He’s a special human being,” James said. “He leads by example. He does everything right. People in the building didn’t know who the hell he was because he was such a quiet kid, who just goes about his business.”
Plenty to like
Griffin verbally committed to coach Bret Bielema’s program on June 12, three days after making an official visit to Champaign.
Listed as an athlete by recruiting services, Griffin also held offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Missouri, New Mexico State, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
The senior-to-be isn’t the biggest guy, checking in at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds.
Doesn’t matter, James said. Put Griffin on the field and watch.
“Electric,” James said.
James followed his own advice when Griffin first joined the Mustangs. He played Griffin as a freshman and ever since.
No coincidence that Morgan Park’s record has improved each season Griffin has been on the field.
The team finished 10-2 in 2022, losing to eventual state champion Nazareth Academy in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Mustangs went 3-6 in James’ first season of 2018.
“He was a kid that’s been instrumental in us turning the program around,” James said. “He’s going to a Big Ten school that is my alma mater. That’s just icing on the cake.”
Griffin being listed as an athlete works for James, who has used him at defensive back, running back, receiver, nickel, kick returner and punt returner. A little bit of everything.
In college, what position Griffin plays isn’t that big of a deal. Let Bielema and the coordinators figure it out. Just get him in the game as soon as possible.
Proud alum
James isn’t the only former Illini getting visits from Bielema’s staff. Ex-quarterback Jon Beutjer, now the coach at Lyons in La Grange, has a Class of 2024 lineman (Eddie Tuerk) on his way to C-U.
Like Beutjer with Tuerk, James didn’t push Griffin to Illinois.
“I try not to be involved when it comes to decision-making,” James said, “My biggest thing is making sure I get schools to my school to see my kids.”
He doesn’t want any confusion about why his players pick a particular college. It is a decision for the recruit and his family.
Griffin didn’t ask James much about Illinois, until the end of the recruitment process.
“What I told him was, ‘The Illinois people are amazing,’” James said, “I’m 13 years removed from Illinois, and I still have those relationships.
“(Griffin) had some big-time choices.”
Staying close to home wasn’t a factor for Griffin,
“His family will travel,” James said. “It’s good that they can see him now.
“He just wanted someone that really likes him, somebody he felt really had his back. And that was Illinois. They recruited him from the beginning. They offered him as a freshman, and I applaud them for that.”
James told the Illinois coaches Griffin “is going to be amazing. You need to offer him now.”
“And to their credit, they listened,” James said. “That’s a big thing with high schools.”
James likes what he sees and hears from Bielema.
“I think he’s a great teacher,” James said. “You hear a lot about them stopping the middle of a collegiate practice for him to teach a critical moment. That’s huge and one of the reasons why (the Illini) got better.”
James has been impressed with the rest of Illinois’ staff as well. He has dealt mostly with Terrance Jamison and George McDonald.
“I love them,” he said.
He’ll be back
James plans more trips to Memorial Stadium when Griffin joins the team.
Of course, his priority is the Mustangs.
James is entering his sixth season as head coach, going 3-6, 7-5, 4-0, 8-4 and 10-2 in the previous five. Morgan Park has been in playoffs each year after the first.
James is counting on a special senior season for Griffin.
“He’s working his tail off in the weight room to get stronger and to do the things he needs to do,” James said.
The 35-year-old James and wife Kimesha have a “beautiful blended family,” with eights kids in their Chicago home.
James is an athletic coordinator at Morgan Park, He also works with his HEROH Foundation, which helps kids through football in Chicago. It has been going for a decade.