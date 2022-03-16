On the list of all-time NCAA tournament upsets, Illinois is on there twice.
At the wrong end.
One time is for the game everyone is talking about this week: No. 6 seed Illinois’ second-round 75-63 loss to No. 14-seed Chattanooga in 1997.
On purpose or not (my guess is not), the 2022 tournament selection committee matched the two teams again on Friday in Pittsburgh. Illinois is the No. 4 seed and Chattanooga is the No. 13. It’s been 25 years since the Illini left Charlotte, N.C., with their heads down. Not the way you want to be remembered during “One Shining Moment.”
The other Illini appearance on the naughty list came 10 years earlier. In a game against another Tennessee school, Austin Peay. On March 12, 1987, in Birmingham, Ala., the No. 14 Governors stunned Lou Henson’s No. 3 Illini 68-67.
All these years later, Austin Peay power forward Tony Raye hears about the game. Especially in March.
“A lot of the guys start calling each other,” Raye said. “We get the goosebumps. I get sweaty palms. It was something we will never forget.”
In the final seconds with his team trailing by one, Raye got the ball and was fouled by Ken Norman. Raye stepped to the line for a pair of free throws. He had not been great at the line during the season, hitting 56 percent. And he had missed 3 of 7 earlier in the game.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Raye said. “When we went to the timeout, Coach (Lake) Kelly didn’t say anything to me about it. None of the players did. They were talking about what we would do ‘after Tony makes the free throws.’ That gave me a little confidence.”
As they returned to the floor, the Illini walked past Raye and said: “We know you’re going to make this. You’re a clutch guy.”
“They were messing with me,” Raye explained. “I started to feel the nerves then.”
He shot the first free throw “pretty quick.” He didn’t want to think about it.
“At one point in my mind, I was like, ‘No worse, I’m going to hit one of these,’” Raye said.
He nailed them both.
It boosted Raye’s confidence moving forward. He hit 83 percent of his free throws the next season, leading the conference for most of the year.
The game wasn’t over. Illinois had a chance to win it on a shot by star Norman.
“By the luck of God, he missed that shot,” Raye said. “He had a great shot.”
The miss set off a wild celebration for the Governors, a scene that will be repeated often this weekend.
In recent years, Raye has wondered: “What would have happened had I missed those free throws?”
One part of the answer is a deep run by Illinois. Austin Peay lost its second-round game against Providence in overtime. The Friars went on to the Final Four.
“Illinois would have destroyed Providence,” Raye said.
Try it again
Raye still lives in Nashville, Tenn., about an hour from the Austin Peay campus. He is a longtime coach, special education teacher and mentor at JFK Middle School.
“I love it,” he said.
Earlier in the month, Champaign native Steve Layman, the sports anchor at Nashville’s WTVF, visited Raye at JFK. At the end of the interview, Layman asked Raye to recreate the magic moment.
They went to the school’s gym. With the students watching and cheering from the stands, Raye nailed both free throws. While wearing his Austin Peay jersey. Just like ESPN’s Dick Vitale had done 35 years earlier, Layman stood on his head after Raye’s makes.
Warning to others
Raye and his teammates sensed the Illini were taking the win for granted. Never a good idea in the one-and-done NCAA tournament.
“Best two out of three? I don’t know. But that game, we were ready,” Raye said.
The Governors were fortunate to make the NCAA field. They won three games in three days to advance from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. All decided by four points or fewer.
Illinois was a 14 1/2-point favorite. Austin Peay stayed close in the first half, tying the game at 32 at the break.
“We were playing with them,” Raye said. “Lake Kelly, one of the greatest coaches ever, had us motivated and prepared to play. We wanted to prove everyone wrong, which we did.”
Raye continues to root for the underdogs. He plans to watch the tournament, paying extra attention to the 14-3 matchups. He’s crossing his fingers for Longwood, Montana State, Yale and Colgate.
“I’m always rooting for the underdog,” Raye said.