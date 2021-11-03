CHAMPAIGN — When Kofi Cockburn decided to return to the Illinois basketball team this season, he greatly enhanced the value of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
If all goes as expected for the Illini, one of the biggest names in college baseball will be a part of March Madness.
So, how did the NCAA say “thank you?” By hitting Cockburn with a three-game suspension at the start of the season. The folks in Indianapolis have a misguided understanding of the word gratitude. Cockburn could have left the college game to try his hand at the pros. Here or overseas. But he thrilled Illinois fans by coming back to school.
During Monday’s Rebounders Club luncheon, Illinois coach Brad Underwood pointed out Cockburn could stay on the team for two seasons after this.
“Go N-I-L,” Underwood said, referring to the new college rules allowing athletes to be compensated for their names, image and likeness.
The changes came too late for Cockburn, who sold his gear ahead of the relaxation of the rules.
He is paying back the money he earned, with the funds going to charity.
To me, returning the money should have been the end of it. The three-game suspension seems spiteful. An unnecessary penalty that allows the NCAA to say, “See, we do still have some power.”
Will it deter others from selling their stuff? Doubt it.
College sports have all sorts of problems right now.
The conferences are undergoing a major realignment that looks good for nobody other than a handful of top schools. Great potential exists for violations of the spirit of new rules dealing with compensation for athletes. A gambling scandal seems like it’s just waiting to happen. Administrators are being called out for mistakes, with new stories popping up all the time.
So Cockburn earning some spending money seems like it should have been low on the priority list. Or not made the cut at all.
Mystery solvedThe NCAA did one good thing Monday: It answered the question fans and media had been asking about Cockburn’s status.
Now, everybody knows. Cockburn won’t play against Jackson State, Arkansas State and Marquette. Even without its man/mountain, Illinois is extremely likely to win all three before Cockburn returns to the starting lineup the week of Thanksgiving.
It’s a shame fans attending those three games won’t get to see the Illini star on the court. As The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey pointed out in Tuesday’s paper, Cockburn would have piled up big numbers against those teams.
Instead, he will make his return Nov. 22 against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo. Perhaps, he will be a bit rusty. Or, he will be so full of energy the Bearcats won’t have a chance to stop him. I favor the latter scenario.
Two or three games into his season and Cockburn will be rolling. The 7-footer will be posting double-doubles while showing off his improved skill set.
Had the NCAA gone crazy and handed Cockburn a rumored 6-10 game suspension, it would have done some damage to the player and the team.
But three games is a blip in what will be a very long season. Games will again be played in full buildings, adding to Cockburn’s energy level.
Two months from now, Cockburn’s three-game break will be a minor story, one that is overwhelmed by the play on the court.
Fun and gamesIllinois has plenty of games this season in hostile atmospheres. It goes to Iowa in early December and plays Missouri in St. Louis three days before Christmas.
Minnesota, Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers, Michigan State and Michigan will greet Cockburn rudely. The fans will shout mean stuff and bring unkind signs.
It’s part of life in the Big Ten. While Illinois fans see Cockburn as their hero, everybody in the conference wants to knock him down.
The big guy has shown he can handle it. If Cockburn helps Illinois back to the Final Four, he reaches icon status. If he’s not there already.
Three games on the sidelines, cheering for his teammates, won’t hurt Cockburn’s cause.
It didn’t have to happen. The NCAA could have easily let it slide, but didn’t. It is up to Cockburn to make up for lost time.