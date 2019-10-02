CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith’s team is 2-2 and facing a critical game Saturday at Minnesota. So, it’s easy to understand why he isn’t thinking about a California law that doesn’t go into effect until 2023.
Still, you’ve got to ask the Illinois football coach for his thoughts on the subject.
“I’ve heard a little bit about it,” Smith said after practice Tuesday morning. “Not enough to really talk on the matter.
“We go by the NCAA rules. The rules are in place for everybody to have a level playing field. Until somebody changes that, we’re full speed ahead.”
Smith has Saturday’s game on his mind. Hard to imagine him spending much time reading about the law or watching TV reports.
“It’s kind of a low priority for me right now,” Smith said. “Minnesota, I can talk a lot more about it. We go by the NCAA rules. Whatever that is, is what we’re going to go by. That’s kind of my stance on everything right now.”
The California law will allow athletes to be paid for endorsement deals and the use of their images.
Other states are expected to follow with similar statutes.
If and when Illinois lawmakers consider the idea, Smith will become more involved. Just not in the middle of the football season.
“Eventually, I will look into it,” Smith said. “I’m for everybody getting what they deserve. There is a process in place to make sure that happens. Again, California passed the law, correct? The NCAA, once they change something for us, then we’ll take it a little bit more serious. Once it comes to Illinois and Illinois rules start changing, that will be a priority for us.”
Change is coming
The NCAA is expected to throw up legal challenges to the California law. Threats of championship bans and athlete ineligibility are sure to follow.
The organization should stop before it dives into a conflict it won’t win.
Instead, work with the states to come up with a remedy that satisfies everyone.
Amateurism is a quaint notion with a serious flaw: some break the rules. Always have. Always will.
College sports have been plagued with scandals for decades. At big schools and small schools. Wherever someone had a fat wallet and a willingness to do whatever it took to help State U. win.
Allowing athletes to be paid for endorsements won’t end illegal payments completely. Just like legal gambling won’t end bookmaking operations. But it will cut into it. Perhaps at noticeable levels.
There is a better way. Follow the Olympic model, where athletes are allowed to be paid for endorsements without sacrificing their status.
Balancing act
Some schools will cry out that these schools in California — and in other states if this happens elsewhere — will have advantages over others. Those in media hotbeds Los Angeles and New York should have no trouble lining up sponsors for their top athletes.
One suggestion: Take the schools out of the equation. Don’t allow them to help as the go-between for the businesses and athletes.
Give the power to the athletes. Allow them to hire agents and make their own deals. The schools serve as the vehicle for games and education. That’s it.
Understand, not every athlete will have commercial appeal. The market will drive the endorsement deals. The backup offensive tackle is going to have to accept the current terms of a scholarship: tuition, room, meals, books and little pocket money. Worked just fine for 100 years.
If the new rules spread across the country, as I expect them to, the schools and athletes need to make adjustments.
Endorsement deals are possible everywhere. Some will be bigger than others.
Based on what I saw Monday night at the Esquire, Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili have massive appeal in C-U. They are local celebrities. Area businesses would be wise to sign them up.
Just not until 2023. At the earliest.