So, the defending NJCAA Division II men's golf tournament champions get a break this time, right? They can play from the forward tees or skip holes they don't like?
That's a big "No."
If Parkland College hopes to win a second consecutive title, it will need to shoot a lower score than every other team.
The four-round tournament starts Tuesday and runs to Friday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The Cobras made the long drive (462 miles) to Joplin on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, they played practice rounds at the course.
You might think Parkland is wearing a big target. Not only is it the defending national champion, but it is making its fifth consecutive trip to the national tournament.
"That's something we talked at the beginning of the season," said coach Corbin Sebens, a Monticello native and Parkland alum. "There's no pressure. That was a different team last year. That was a different year. Those guys are always going to be national champions.
"This is a new season and a new set of guys."
Being a coach at a Midwest school in a sport that favors those from the South and West, Sebens savors the underdog role. He runs with it.
"No one expects us to win. No one expects us to be successful," Sebens said. "We're the underdog every year, and that's something we like."
Playing in the national tournament was a goal when Sebens took over at Parkland in 2015.
"Every tournament we enter, we're going to try to win," he said. "That's no different (in Joplin)."
His program has turned into a junior college version of what Mike Small has built at Illinois.
"Having two schools in the same town being competitive yearly on a national level is really awesome," Sebens said. "I think it motivates our guys. They see how well they (Illini) are playing 10 minutes from campus."
Weather report
No surprise, Sebens likes rounds played in challenging weather.
"A couple weeks ago, we were in South Bend and we played in snow," Sebens said. "The weather in central Illinois is hit or miss. There are days where it's 30 degrees, 30 mile an hour winds and rain. We're out playing in it and grinding in it. That makes us tougher. For spring golf, you never really know what you're going to get."
Forecasts in Joplin call for a chance of rain the first and fourth rounds, with the middle two days sunny and in the 80s.
Familiar faces
Parkland won't have a totally new team in Joplin. Two holdovers from last year's lineup are key to this year's team: sophomores Joel Petersson and Corey Neville. They were both All-Americans in 2021. Another returnee, Alex White, is the alternate.
Three first-year freshmen are in the lineup: Dain Richie, Kegan Niles and Roo Fenwick.
"That's the exciting part, to see what they can do on the biggest stage," Sebens said.
"I've challenged the freshmen that this is a good opportunity for them to step up and they've got to step up."
The place to be
A few years ago, Sebens started recruiting international players. The current roster includes players from Scotland, England and Sweden.
"It's actually worked out great," Sebens said. "The internationals have been some of my better players and All-Americans. The more success you have, they go back and tell their friends at home, 'Hey, I had a great experience at Parkland.' It's word of mouth."
Parkland's academic reputation is a big plus.
"That's very important to us," Sebens said. "They take care of their work in the classroom first. I try to get them ready for the real world."
Petersson is from Halmstad, Sweden. He is happy he decided to go to school in Champaign.
"I wanted to come play golf in the U.S.," Petersson said. "I talked to Coach Sebens, and I really liked what he had to offer and I really liked the program. When I came over, I liked it even more. I've enjoyed it. It's been a really good thing coming over here for me."
The weather in Champaign is more extreme than back home, Petersson said.
"I like to play in bad conditions. When it's 40 mile an hour winds, I play the best," he said.
Petersson said the team is rounding into form at the right time.
"We're feeling good," he said.
What is the key to winning again?
"Believing in ourselves," Petersson said. "And believe that every shot on the course counts. We just have to keep on going."
Having played in last year's national tournament helps him "a little bit." But it's a new course with a new team against new opponents.
"I don't think we put pressure on ourselves because we are national champs," Petersson said. "Last year, no other team knew who we were. I think people look at us (now) with a little bit more respect."
Sebens is finding more and more talented players, both stateside and from abroad, who are willing to consider Parkland.
"The kids want to come in and be a part of a successful program," Sebens said. "Our goal is to get them in for two years and move them on to four-year universities."
Petersson will play next year at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla. White is moving on to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
The team has dealt with adversity this year. Returning All-American Scott O'Brien turned pro during Christmas break. White missed time with a fractured wrist.