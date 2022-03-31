CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has coached basketball for more than three decades at all levels with nine stops.
If Underwood wants — and that seems to be the case for the 58-year-old — he is on his last.
Illinois rewarded Underwood’s continued good work with a contract extension on Wednesday that will keep him at the school for six more seasons.
At least.
When the contract runs out in 2028, Underwood will be approaching 65. With plenty of money in the bank.
His salary will be north of $4 million annually, putting him second in the Big Ten behind Michigan State icon Tom Izzo.
Illinois has made a commitment to Underwood and the basketball program with high compensation, state-of-the art facilities and a home court that ranks with the best in the Big Ten. The coach understands he’s got a good thing going.
Some rumors floated around earlier this month he might consider returning to his alma mater at Kansas State after Bruce Weber resigned.
That move would have made no sense and would have been a step backward in terms of finances, facilities and conference affiliation.
Kansas State filled the job last week, hiring long-time Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang.
Other schools may come after Underwood in the future. A couple might seem tempting, but again, why leave when the situation in Champaign-Urbana is so positive? He’s got an appreciative boss in Illinois athletic Josh Whitman, a supportive fan base, access to top prospects and an academic institution that is an easy sell to recruits and their families.
Just getting startedThough he began coaching in 1986, Underwood is still relatively early in his head-coaching tenure.
He just completed his ninth season in charge at the Division I level, more than half of it at Illinois. He spent three seasons at Stephen F. Austin and a season at Oklahoma State. Underwood made the NCAA tournament six out of nine times and it would have been seven had COVID-19 not canceled the 2020 tournament.
The first time I saw him work in person was while sitting in the stands at Bankers Life Fieldhouse during the 2017 NCAA tournament. It was March 17. The Cowboys lost 92-91 to Michigan. The next day, he landed at Willard Airport in Savoy as the Illini’s next coach, with the tall task of rebuilding a proud Illinois program that hadn’t reached the NCAA tournament in the previous four seasons.
Rough patchLon Kruger, Bill Self and Weber took Illinois to the NCAA tournament in their first years. It wasn’t much of a surprise. Those teams were all talented and experienced.
Underwood didn’t have the same advantages and it showed. His first two teams finished under .500, with the 2018-19 team losing a school-record 21 games.
Then, with the help of watershed recruits Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Underwood turned the program, restoring it to past glory. He posted three 20-plus win seasons in a row and an uber-healthy 44-16 record in Big Ten play in the last three seasons.
But there is room for improvement, especially in the postseason. Illinois has been knocked out of the second round in consecutive NCAA tournaments.
Like it or not, coaches and teams are often judged by their work in the final three weeks of the season. Unfair? Sure.
But also the reality of college basketball. Fans across the country are griping because their teams got beat earlier than expected. Other than at Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova.
None of Underwood’s six NCAA tournament teams have advanced past the second round. But it will happen. Maybe when it is least expected.
Illinois figures to be a Big Ten contender in the 2022-23 season and one of the favorites if Cockburn decides to come back for another season. Both Cockburn and Dosunmu put their faith in Underwood and it paid off with both players ranking among the best in school history.
Illinois showed its faith in the coach with Wednesday’s contract extension. With more likely on the way.