CHAMPAIGN— When he first arrived on campus, Oluwole Betiku Jr. didn’t know the names of former Illinois greats at defensive end. But he’s a quick study.
He can now tell you all about Simeon Rice, the school’s career leader in sacks and tackles for loss. And he understands the significance of Whitney Mercilus, who matched Rice’s season-record 16 sacks in 2011.
“I watch their highlights a lot,” Betiku said. “When you talk about Simeon Rice, that’s the high level when it comes to my position. Hopefully, I get to be better than him or play on that level one day.
“I’ve got a long way to go.”
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Betiku showed flashes of Rice and Mercilus during his Illini debut against Akron. The Southern Cal transfer had three tackles for loss, including 1 1 / 2 sacks. He had six tackles overall, just one behind team leader Jake Hansen.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who doubles as the team’s defensive coordinator, liked what he saw.
“He played well for his first game,” Smith said. “Again, setting the bar. He hadn’t played in a long period of time.”
Betiku’s performance didn’t surprise the coach.
“That’s who he’s been in practice every day,” Smith said. “He hasn’t missed anything. He’s a physical football player. He can rush the pass. We saw his skill set on display this week.”
But ...
“I’m anxious for him to take another step,” Smith said.
Good influence
Betiku’s personality has been a positive for the defense and the team overall.
“A great thing,” Smith said. “He’s a real man. He comes to work. He knows about responsibility and people depending on him to do his job, counting on him to do his job.
“When you get a second chance at something that’s really important to you — that’s what we get with graduate transfers (where) they’re going somewhere else and for whatever reason it didn’t work out — so they’re just excited. They know that it’s a blessing to get another chance. Every graduate transfer is saying that.”
Even though Betiku is new to Illinois, Smith expects him to be well versed on Rice.
“If you’re a defensive linemen, you should know about one of the all-time great pass rushers in football, college football, pro football,” Smith said. “I would be disappointed if every defensive player didn’t know about him. Simeon Rice is one of the all-time greats. He better know about him.”
Short celebration
Betiku didn’t hurt his arm patting himself on the back after the opener. It was one moment. Period.
“I just moved on to the next game,” Betiku said. “Just trying to stay consistent. And get better.”
He did take some postgame calls and texts from friends.
“Guys were watching and paying attention to my play,” he said. “They told me it was a good game.”
First thing Betiku did after the game was go in the ice bath. Then, to his interview responsibilities.
“I got food with Kenyon (Jackson) and some friends who came to watch me play,” Betiku said. “Then I went back home and slept.
“I slept well.”
He is one of three Southern Cal transfers with the Illini this season, joining receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney.
They stayed up this past Saturday and watched some Southern Cal’s 31-23 win against Fresno State.
“A little bit,” Betiku said. “It was all right. I was mostly paying attention to my friends I’ve still got over there. I have to root for my friends.”
Back on the horse
Betiku can’t wait to get to UConn for his first road trip with the Illini, who kick off against the Huskies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ve just got to do better than I did the last game,” Betiku said.
One area he wants to improve against the Huskies is his get-off. Translation: the amount of time it takes him to move after the play starts.
“There were some snaps where I was a little slow off the ball,” he said.
Defensive linemen are looking for any advantage against the offensive tackles.
“It makes your job easier,” he said. “You might not even have to touch him as much or fight as much. You want to get that jump on him.”
Betiku was not great at get-off earlier in his career.
“My first game in high school,” he said, “I jumped offsides five times.”
He committed that penalty once in his first game with the Illini. But overall, it was a stellar debut for one of the more vibrant personalities on this year’s Illini team.
And if he can stack more performances like the one had against Akron, watch out. Betiku might become a name future Illinois defensive ends need to study up on.
