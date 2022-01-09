CHAMPAIGN — Barry Lunney Jr. has just been given the keys to the Illinois offense.
We’re going to find out very early in 2022 if he can drive.
Bret Bielema’s second pick as offensive coordinator gets a warmup in the opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27, which finished 55th nationally in total defense (370.4 yards per game).
The next game on Sept. 3, the Illini play at Wisconsin, which was first in total defense (239.1 ypg). In the country. Better than Georgia. And Alabama.
Later in the season, Lunney and the Illini match up against top-20 defenses from Minnesota (third), Michigan (14th) and Iowa (18th). Yes, those units will be breaking in new players. But the expectation of excellence is already in place.
The new coach might have to do it with mirrors. Ability-wise, at least initially, he will be at a deficit.
Lunney inherits an offense that ranked near the bottom nationally in key statistical categories.
He will welcome back talent at running back (Chase Brown and Josh McCray) and a standout receiver (converted quarterback Isaiah Williams). The offensive line lost longtime starters Vederian Lowe, Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski.
As of today, Lunney hasn’t worked with his quarterback, projected to be Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito. With holdover Artur Sitkowski also in the picture as he recovers from two surgeries.
This will be Lunney’s third stint as a college offensive coordinator, following stops at San Jose State and Texas San Antonio. It will also be his first time in charge in the Power Five. The defenses he faces in the Big Ten are better than those in Conference USA. The adjustment won’t be easy or immediate.
I’m eager to see what, if any changes, are made to the rest of the offensive staff. Lunney’s hire was the only news. Media members will have a chance to talk to him soon.
Inside scoopLooking for some background on Lunney, I reached out Saturday to Greg Luca, who covers UTSA for The San Antonio Express-News.
My first question to Luca: How important was Lunney to the team’s success? The Roadrunners won 12 games and the C-USA title. Of course, one of the victories was a 37-30 decision at Illinois on Sept. 4.
“I think what we see at UTSA is largely (head coach) Jeff Traylor’s offense, though Lunney did call most of the plays down to down,” Luca said. “Traylor would sometimes jump in and make a call on a critical down or situation.”
All head coaches have the right to step in if they don’t like an upcoming call. The key is how the coordinator reacts to an override.
Seems like Lunney is able to go with the flow. And because he has a history working with Bielema at Arkansas, it figures to be the case in C-U, too.
The UTSA coordinators weren’t available to the media during the 2021 season. But Luca did get to know Lunney during his first year with the program in 2020 and liked what he heard.
“Very talkative and engaging,” Luca said.
Small stepsBielema — and the Illinois fan base — need to set reasonable goals for the new coordinator. It is unlikely Illinois becomes a top-20 offense in 2022, especially considering the defenses it will face.
Going back way before Bielema’s arrival, Illinois has lacked an offensive identity for more than a decade.
The last time you really knew who the Illini were came during the Ron Zook era, which featured mobile quarterbacks (Juice Williams and Nathan Scheelhaase) and uber-talented runners (Rashard Mendenhall and Centennial graduate Mikel Leshoure). And there were a bunch of offensive linemen from those teams who played in the NFL.
Given Bielema’s history, particularly at Wisconsin, running the ball will always be a priority.
Today’s game also begs for balance. A downfield threat is a must.
Doing the simple things can help Lunney, too. Avoiding penalties, taking care of the ball and managing the clock properly will put the offense in a happy place before a play is called.
Here’s hoping that the new coach adds aggressiveness to the offense. There is nothing wrong with trying to convert on fourth and short ... as long as you make it.
If you have more talent than the other side, it’s an easy decision.
If you are on the short end talent-wise, it takes more courage. And a well-designed play.
The opener is 230 days away. Lunney has time.