Asmussen: New Illini QB makes a winning first impression
CHAMPAIGN — Tommy DeVito is undefeated as Illinois quarterback. And he won his first press conference. Easily.
The Syracuse transfer met with Illinois media members earlier this month inside Memorial Stadium. He was confident, comfortable and mature. The way quarterbacks are supposed to be.
Because of the nature of the position, quarterbacks tend to receive a lot of media attention. Reporters want to know before and after the game what the guy triggering the offense is planning and thinking.
When asked, “What skill set do you add to the offense?” he came back with a question to reporters.
“Shoot, you tell me,” DeVito said. “Have you watched film? What do you think?”
When the reporter answered “arm talent,” DeVito concurred.
“That’s something I’ve been working on and trying to perfect since I was 5 years old,” DeVito said. “That’s when I started working with my quarterback coach. It’s something that was God-given. I’ve always had a talented arm and something I’ve been fine-tuning.”
He will run, too.
“I will get you a first down and get yards that are needed,” DeVito said.
Good move
With Brandon Peters out of eligibility and Art Sitkowski recovering from two surgeries, DeVito will be Illinois’ top quarterback in the spring. And likely into the 2022 season.
The Cedar Grove, N.J., native spent five seasons with the Orange. His best year was 2019, when he hit 63 percent of his passes and threw for 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
DeVito played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, helping Syracuse beat Florida State and North Carolina in a 10-3 season. An injury cost him most of the 2020 season and he saw limited duty in 2021.
DeVito went looking for a fresh start and found it at Illinois.
“There was a lot of things that played out at Syracuse,” he said. “I appreciate my time there, for sure.”
Bret Bielema sold DeVito on the opportunity in Champaign-Urbana.
“Me and Coach B. hit it off early on,” DeVito said. “I’m glad I chose Illinois.”
Once in the portal, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound DeVito talked to Oregon and LSU. Illinois was the only school he visited. DeVito wanted the straight scoop and felt he got it from Bielema.
During the process, Illinois made a change at offensive coordinator, firing Tony Petersen and hiring Barry Lunney Jr. Bielema kept DeVito and his family in the loop.
“I was comfortable with what Coach B. was telling me,” DeVito said. “When I got here and met Coach Lunney, I loved everything he had to say.”
How is it going with the team so far?
“It’s been a lot of fun,” DeVito said. “It’s the offseason workouts. You get to really bond with your teammates. Obviously, a new team for me so new faces I see in the weight room, seeing how people work. And them being able to see me work. I have to earn my respect with them.”
The immediate goals are simple: Watch as much film as he can, learn the offense and build relationships with his teammates and coaches.
The way he was in his first interaction with Illinois reporters, loose and relaxed, is how DeVito will be with his teammates. Mostly.
“There’s times where you need to be fired up and there’s times when you want to be mellow,” DeVito said. “It’s good to be a happy medium.”
DeVito likes the returning talent on offense. Lineman Alex Palczewski just got cleared to play another season.
The running back position is deep, led by 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown.
Taking charge
The first-year guy faces some challenges. He will have to learn about Big Ten defenses, which are different than the ones he faced in the ACC.
DeVito will have to take a leadership role despite little time on campus.
“Leadership just comes natural to a lot of people, and I think it comes natural to me,” he said. “It’s not something I have to try very hard to do. Guys just gravitate to me because when I talk to them, I look them dead in the eyes. What I say is what I mean and what I mean is what I say. It’s easy for me.”
DeVito has already started working with his new teammates, going to the indoor facility for throwing sessions.
DeVito has known fellow New Jersey native Sitkowski for years. They trained with the same quarterback coach.
Another New Jersey native will enter the quarterback room in the summer. Donovan Leary signed with Illinois in December.
“We got three Jersey guys in the room. That’s all that needs to be said,” DeVito said.
DeVito is living in the Midwest for the first time.
“It’s different, for sure,” he said.
How are the people here compared to people back home?
“A lot nicer,” DeVito said. “Everybody is nice. In New Jersey and New York, if you fall down, they are not even going to look at you. They’re going to keep walking.
“Here, any time I go somewhere they’re like ‘Oh, do you need help with your bags?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah that would be nice. Thank you.’”
