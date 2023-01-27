CHAMPAIGN — The voices are different.
You always knew when former Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was in the room, his New Jersey accent strong and distinct.
Newcomer Luke Altmyer seems to come off more soft-spoken. Surrounded by reporters at his initial media availability, the Mississippi native patiently answered questions for 20 minutes Thursday afternoon at the Smith Center.
He wasn’t as verbose as DeVito the first time out. But definitely friendly.
Many important similarities already stand out between the two. They are about the same size, both 6-foot-2 and in the 200- to 210-pound range.
They both came to Illinois after starting their careers in the Power Five, DeVito at Syracuse and Altmyer at Mississippi.
They were both highly-regarded recruits who had multiple options for college.
And they both really liked what Illinois coach Bret Bielema had to say, which explains why they tried something new and came to play football in Champaign.
DeVito soon learned to love it here. Winning helped. And so did having the trust of his coaches and teammates.
DeVito will be remembered at Illinois far into the future because of what he did for the program this past fall, completing the vast majority of his passes and helping the Illini reach the ReliaQuest Bowl with an 8-5 record to cap it off.
You get the sense the same thing can happen with Altmyer. And there’s a bonus: Altmyer has three more years of college eligibility. Try as Bielema did to change it, DeVito was always likely to be a one-and-done.
First question to Altmyer: What are Illinois fans getting with you on the team?
“I’m just a guy who wakes up every day with a purpose,” Altmyer said. “Walks through the doors each day for his teammates and not for himself. There’s no value in waking up and living for yourself.
“As a player, I believe I can do whatever’s asked.”
That’s called “winning the press conference.”
Big shoesIllinois needs Altmyer to help follow up on the most successful season at the school in a decade.
The challenge is part of what drew him here.
“I wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “You can tell with these guys in this locker room and this staff, they’re really hungry and have a real belief.”
Altmyer didn’t pay much attention to the Illini during the regular season. He was too busy at Mississippi.
In late November, Altmyer entered the transfer portal. A month later, he was bound for Illinois and the Big Ten.
“I was looking for a place where I felt valued,” he said.
His first trip to Illinois lasted less than a day. Altmyer had a quick exchange with DeVito, who was winding down his career.
The Illinois coaches promised to do their best to protect Altmyer on the field. The play of the offensive line was a big reason DeVito chose Illinois after he was under constant threat with the Orange.
Three starers return for the Illini up front: Isaiah Adams, Zy Crisler and Julian Pearl.
“Coach B. made that very evident that that’s kind of his specialty,” Altmyer said.
Altmyer clearly did his homework before saying yes. He knows the team’s top receivers and tight ends. And that tailback Chase Brown is moving on to the NFL.
“I believe with the players around me, I’ll be pretty successful if I just do my job,” Altmyer said.
Between now and early September, Altmyer figures to have plenty of quality time with second-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. And Altmyer will build relationships with his new teammates. How?
“Just being yourself and taking things moment by moment,” Altmyer said. “Doing little things and little conversations here and there. It will take time. I can already tell each day I am getting more and more comfortable.”
Chill in the airAltmyer was born in Memphis, Tenn., but has spent most of his life in Mississippi.
On Thursday afternoon, it was 20 degrees colder in Champaign than his hometown of Starkville. He will have to get used to it.
“It gets cold down there, but this is kind of a different beast,” Altmyer said. “I’ve never been in the Midwest. Of course I’ve traveled and been to different vacation spots up North, but I’ve never lived anywhere but Mississippi.
“Change isn’t a bad thing. It will be cool to grow in this place in so many different ways.”
He was not prepared coat-wise, but his mom Betsy came though.
“She got me a big, giant jacket for Christmas,” he said. “I wear it every day. Pretty useful.”
New city, new weather, no problem. His first college stop helped.
“I think I really matured in my two years at Ole Miss,” Altmyer said. “I think it’s all about perspective. I see it as such a big growth opportunity, even if it’s uncomfortable because it is.”
Altmyer will be playing in a new conference. Visiting Iowa City, Iowa, Minneapolis, College Park Md., and West Lafayette, Ind., for the first time next fall.
“It’s an incredible football conference,” Altmyer said. “So many great teams. I was surrounded by the SEC my whole, entire life and that was all I knew.
“Some may say this is the best league in football. I’m excited for the new experiences and the new atmospheres I’ll be a part of. It will be really special.”