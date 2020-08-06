The score: Coronavirus 1, Big Ten 0. But it’s early.
Right now, COVID-19 is winning, forcing college football to alter its course.
The Big Ten Conference released its 2020 football schedule Wednesday with a whole bunch of “what-ifs.”
What if COVID-19 forces schools to cancel games? Contingency plans are in place. One possible solution: Move the games to open dates, which are built into the 10-game season.
What if the mandated twice-a-week testing isn’t available to a school? The league is taking care of it with a third-party lab. The tests for Illinois will be the same as for those at Rutgers and Minnesota and Indiana. The programs are allowed to do additional testing if they want, which seems likely in Champaign-Urbana.
What if players fear their futures might be endangered? They can opt out. Likely first-round NFL picks Micah Parsons, Penn State’s superstar linebacker, and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman are passing on the season. Nobody should criticize their decisions. They are doing what is right for themselves and their families.
The Big Ten is trying to stay optimistic,with a heavy dose of reality. At almost every turn, the league offers some version of “there are no guarantees.”
It’s prudent, which you knew the conference would be. The standard-bearer for college sports is the first to reveal its full 2020 schedules among the Power 5. Expect the others to follow in short order.
The conference-only model appears to be a smart choice by the Big Ten.
It certainly helps Illinois, which would have lost nonconference opponent UConn after the school announced Wednesday it is going to bag the season. Illinois was set to play Bowling Green from the Mid-American Conference and Illinois State from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Missing the latter game is a bummer because of the proximity between the schools and the ties between the two teams. I was really looking forward to catching up again with former Illini offensive lineman Gabe Megginson, now with the Redbirds.
Back at itTeams will practice immediately. Illinois starts its closed-to-the-media and fans workouts Thursday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Stadium, on both the turf and grass practice fields. No Campus Rec fields this summer.
It will be the first time I have missed the opening day of training camp in more than 25 years. Right now, Camp Rantoul would be a dream come true. Sigh.
Of course, we are a long way from the good-old days. We can only hope they are not gone forever.
We should remain confident because of the brilliant scientists, in the U.S. and abroad, who are searching for ways to combat COVID-19. When they succeed, they deserve a World Series-level victory parade.
In the grand scheme of a global pandemic, playing college football feels like an insignificant blip. Very low on the priority list.
Yet, it is a necessary distraction. Parts of the country treat football Saturdays the way they treat religious services: with reverence. As has often been said: It’s not life or death, it’s more important than that.
I started following the game at age 9. It has been a part of my weekly routine for almost 50 years. So, yes, I am one of them.
But I also value health and life over a game. I worry about the players, coaches and staff. Every precaution must be taken. Times 10.
Tough stretchIf the games are played — a monstrous undertaking if at this point — then Illinois drew Godzilla in the opener.
Ohio State is scheduled to visit Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3. It will bring its Heisman Trophy favorite quarterback Justin Fields to town for a Thursday night game. A set kickoff time is not known yet for when the Buckeyes and Illini will tangle, along with the other nine games on the Illinois schedule. Those details will be worked out in the coming days and weeks.
I’ve got Ohio State No. 3 on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot, which goes in later this week. The Buckeyes are right behind Clemson and LSU. Good company.
Illinois is looking to beat Ohio State for the first time since the 2007 Juice Williams-led classic in Columbus. The Buckeyes have won nine in a row in the series since then, many by lopsided scores.
Illinois hasn’t knocked off Ohio State at Memorial Stadium since 1991. That was six head coaches ago for the Illini.
Will there be a crowd for the game? We don’t know. Maybe 20 percent capacity. Maybe nobody beyond the teams.
TV will be there, as it will for every moment of every Big Ten game this season. Remember, we are a captive audience, with limited entertainment options. Movies are out. So are concerts. And festivals. Anything with a lot of people is a no-no, as it should be.
Had the original schedule remained the same, Illinois would have started 3-0 for the first time since 2011. And that would have meant the team needed to go just 3-6 in Big Ten play to qualify for a bowl.
The new schedule is nasty by comparison. After opening against the best team in the Big Ten, Illinois travels to hungry Nebraska (Sept. 12) and improved Indiana (Sept. 19).
Illinois plays three teams in my preseason Top 10, including the finale against No. 5 Penn State (Nov. 21) in Champaign. Nice bookends.
No. 9 Minnesota (Oct. 31 in Champaign) is also on the schedule, as are No. 18 Wisconsin (Oct. 24 up in Madison) and No. 24 Iowa (Oct. 10 in Champaign).
In the spring, I predicted a 7-5 finish for Illinois. Can’t do that now. In a 10-game schedule, getting to .500 should be the goal and that will be a major accomplishment. Even with a talented offensive line and the return of experienced quarterback Brandon Peters.
Illinois is playing three of the four best teams in the East without the benefit of spring practice and a soft nonconference warmup.
Perhaps, Lovie Smith’s team will surprise us. As it did by reaching a bowl in 2019. The program turned a year earlier than expected. This was supposed to be the big year, when frustration became fruition.
Then, COVID-19 said, “Not so fast.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.