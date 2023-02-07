Asmussen | New Illinois assistant adding pass rushed expertise
CHAMPAIGN — In the Big Ten, there are 140 full-time football assistant positions.
They are precious jobs and, in some cases, lucrative. Remember, Illinois just lost a $1 million defensive coordinator to Purdue, where Ryan Walters is now making $4 million-plus as the Boilermakers’ head coach. Cha-ching.
No two coaching paths are identical. In the college game, the most common road to land a full-time job is starting out as a graduate assistant. Or working on a staff in another capacity until the promotion.
New Illinois outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen found a different way. The Palatine Fremd alum worked as a student assistant while at Iowa, became a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes and then moved on to the NFL.
Bullen had never spent a day as a full-time college assistant. Until now.
His experience is at the highest level, coaching for Miami and Arizona in the NFL.
Bullen had a few connections with Illinois before joining Bret Bielema’s staff. He replaces Kevin Kane, who moved to Purdue with Walters.
Bullen worked with Illini director of college personnel Jay Kaiser with the Dolphins. He also spent time with Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison in the NFL. The two will work closely together going forward.
“I think they (Kaiser and Jamison) may have passed my name along to Coach B and there was some familiarity with Coach and I,” Bullen said.
Multiple reasons exist for Bullen to move into college coaching, starting with the chance to work for Bielema. They are both Iowa graduates with a fondness for defense.
“I always respected Coach B. Coming here, I had a great feel for him and his staff on my interview,” Bullen said. “I think it’s a unique opportunity for me to come back to my home state and coach for my state institution.”
Go back two years and those were some of the reasons Bielema mentioned for returning as head coach.
In his two seasons, Bielema has turned Illinois into a destination for other coaches instead of the last resort it was in the past.
Good room
Coaching college players will be a change for Bullen.
“There is a little more mentorship with college kids,” Bullen said. “I think that is something I’m looking forward to at this stage of my career.”
Bullen is working with a talented, productive group of returnees led by Seth Coleman and freshman All-American Gabe Jacas. Ezekiel Holmes will also be back from injury.
Bullen is getting to know the players.
“They all appear to be good people who are hungry,” Bullen said. “That’s a starting point. They play hard. They are pretty aware as a group and they’re talented.
“There’s some skill there.”
Besides getting to know the players, one of the early priorities for Bullen is learning the defense. Aaron Henry has taken over as defensive coordinator.
“He’s a big reason I made the decision to come here,” Bullen said. “Really good comfort level with him. He’s a great person, first and foremost. He really impressed me with his coaching knowledge right off the bat. He’s an aggressive-minded playcaller. Being a pass rush and edge coach, that was pretty attractive to me.”
Hitting the roadRecruiting assignments continue to be worked on. Logically, Bullen will work in the Chicago area.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in college football,” he said. “I look at recruiting as building relationships. That will be my approach to it.
“High school players are going to want to have a chance to develop. My experience can definitely help them with that, especially coming from the NFL level.”
Bullen worked with prolific pass rushers in Arizona as Markus Golden, Chandler Jones, and Haason Reddick piled up sacks the last four seasons.
Bullen is learning about his new school, though he has a connection to campus. His mom, Shayne, is an alum.
“I grew up a little bit of a fan,” Bullen said. “Had some Notre Dame and Northwestern in there. I was always aware of the team.”
As a high school athlete, he came to Ron Turner’s football camp before his junior season.
“A little bit of history here.” he said.
It has been more than a decade since Bullen lived in the Midwest. He is getting reacquainted with the weather.
“I’ve got to get used to it,” he said. “I kept one winter coat that I normally wore at the combine in Indianapolis. That is with me today.”
Bullen and wife Megan have three daughters: Elle, Berkley and Nellie.
“The first two have seen falling snow one time in Flagstaff, Ariz., so they will be in for something new here,” Bullen said.
Are they OK with it? Apparently.
“My 5-year-old Berkley said she was fired up to eat some snow,” Bullen said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.