Asmussen | New Illinois offensive coordinator settling in on and off the field
CHAMPAIGN — The guy who finished the 2021 season at quarterback for Illinois (Brandon Peters) is no longer with the team. Neither is the offensive coordinator (Tony Petersen).
So, an easy question for the new boss on offense: Is there an open competition at quarterback?
“Yeah, for sure,” Barry Lunney Jr. said Wednesday at the Smith Center.
Top contenders are Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, who was with the Illini during the spring, and Art Sitkowski, who is recovering from two surgeries.
“We want to see Art healthy,” Lunney said. “I think he’s close to getting to that point. I haven’t got a chance to see him full speed.
“Tommy did a great job this spring and took advantage of being the guy that got the bulk of the repetitions. As Art gets back and closer to being fully clear, we certainly want to make that a competition where those guys can show us who they are and how well they’ve mastered the offense.”
Sitkowski is going to get a long look, too.
“Art has earned the right to have those same opportunities,” Lunney said.
There is another entry in the competition, as freshman quarterback Donovan Leary recently joined the team. What is the early plan for the New Jersey product?
“I think it’s probably like it is for any other freshman: It’s adaptation and getting them up to speed to a certain degree,” Lunney said. “They’re going to be overwhelmed no matter what position they are.”
But Leary has an edge on most freshmen: older brother Devin is the starting quarterback at North Carolina State.
“To his credit, I think he’s done a really good job even picking his brother’s brain about what to expect and things to look out for,” Lunney said of Donovan. “He’s got a great advantage built in there that he’s got somebody that’s been through it before. It’s about getting him comfortable with the surroundings.”
Wait and see
Today, more than two months before Illinois opens against Wyoming on Aug. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Lunney knows what he wants the offense to look like.
The Illini staff isn’t sharing with its opponents.
“From an immediate standpoint, that would be to our advantage,” Lunney said. “How much of an advantage is that? I don’t know. We have a great deal of respect for Wyoming’s staff and their history, the way they develop their players and their teams. They’re going to have a pretty strong indication of what to expect, even by the spring game. It was out there for public.
“I’m sure they have a little curiosity of what exactly our game-day offense will look like. We’ll keep it that way until game time.”
Don’t think for an instant the offensive coordinator will hold anything back versus the Cowboys to save for second opponent Indiana.
“Oh, no,” Lunney said. “We’re going to try to put our best foot forward and play the best we can offensively in our Week 0 game against Wyoming. That will be a great challenge.”
Settling in
Lunney was hired by Bret Bielema in early January and moved to Champaign-Urbana. His wife Janelle and sons Luke and Levi stayed back in San Antonio, where Lunney coached with UTSA for two seasons. The kids finished the school year in Texas.
“It was tough,” Lunney said. “That’s just part of the business and part of life. Professionally, people move for all different types of businesses and they are separated from their families. It’s the first time I’ve really experienced it. It gives you a new perspective.”
The family is back together.
“We’re lock, stock and barrel,” Lunney said. “We’ve moved in.
“I missed them greatly. It’s good to have them here. They are ready to get going here and be a part of the community and be a part of Illinois football.”
Bielema, who worked with Lunney at Arkansas, is happy to have him at Illinois.
“He’s got personality. He’s got charisma,” Bielema said. “He’s able to communicate on a very good, effective level.
“He’s a tremendous guy.”
The Illinois offense didn’t work well in 2021, finishing near the bottom nationally in key statistical categories. Bielema felt a change was needed. He likes what he sees now.
“I think any time you have transition, there are going to be growing pains,” Bielema said. “I think in the spring, 15 practices, Barry Lunney did a great job mapping out the direction we wanted to go (and) how we wanted to get there.”
