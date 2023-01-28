CHAMPAIGN — Well, nobody is going to need to show new Illinois quarterback John Paddock the way to Memorial Stadium.
Or tell him the best restaurants in Champaign-Urbana.
While technically a native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Paddock is an Illinois legacy.
With ties that go back four generations.
“I’ve been around this place a lot,” Paddock said Friday afternoon during his first meeting with the local media at the Smith Center.
Great-grandpa Bob Wright was an Illini.
As were grandpa John Wright Sr. and uncle John Wright II. Paddock bears a striking resemblance to his uncle, which he apparently hears a lot.
The latter two were standout receivers and students at Illinois in the 1960s and 1990s, respectively. They were both two-time Academic All-Americans.
“There’s no family pressure,” Paddock said. “I have such a great support system around me. I’m blessed that they were in a similar situation with me so I can go to them if I need help in anything.”
Paddock already has his degree in business from Ball State. He is continuing his studies in communications at Illinois. After five seasons with the Cardinals, the final one as the starting quarterback this past fall, Paddock has jumped in at the new place.
“I’ve enjoyed the transition,” he said. “It’s been great meeting the guys, being around the coaches, being in the new facility, watching tape, understanding a new offense. I’ve loved it.”
Paddock had a solid final season at Ball State in 2022, hitting 60 percent of his passes for 2,719 yards during a 5-7 campaign.
He threw 18 touchdown passes, but was intercepted 14 times.
He could have gone back to Muncie, Ind., for 2023.
“It was a hard decision,” Paddock said. “I love Ball State. I’ve got nothing but love for that place. Those coaches know that. I know how they feel about me. There’s no bad blood there. I’ve been there five years. I feel like I’ve upheld my commitment to that university.
“I was excited for a fresh start and a new journey.”
Paddock wasn’t the only top player to leave Mike Neu’s team. Running back Carson Steele, who ranked among the nation’s Top 10 in yards, has moved to UCLA. In 2024, Steele and the Bruins will be part of the Big Ten.
Padock arrives in the conference a year earlier than his former teammate.
Besides the obvious family ties, why Illinois for Paddock?
“I was just looking for an opportunity to compete,” he said.
Paddock saw little game action his first four seasons with the Cardinals, which included a redshirt year. Still, he got a lot out of it.
“Great experience,” he said. “I think the whole process with college football, it provides a lot of perspective just on life lessons and life goals. Having to sit for a while at Ball State, I was really able to find my identity in other things outside of football.
“A lot of times, players gets categorized as just football players. They are seen that way and viewed that way. We are people, too, and we have other goals, aspirations, dreams, hobbies.”
Role playingPaddock has more college starts than any quarterback on the Illinois roster in 2023.
“I’m hoping to provide an extra edge to the room, to bump up all the competition. Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “I think we’re all pushing each other right now and learning off each other.”
Another recent Illinois quarterback is in the room lending a hand, student assistant Art Sikowski.
“Art is doing a phenomenal job,” Paddock said.
When Paddock talked to Illinois coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., no promises were made.
“I’ve never asked for any guarantees. Never will,” Paddock said. “I don’t think any player should.
“The conversations with them were, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here for you. We’re not 100 percent sure what that’s going to look like. There is going to be competition.’ And I was like, ‘Bring it on. Let’s go.’”
He is now in the Big Ten where he wants to be.
With a chance to play if all goes well.
Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer is the likely starter. If he learns Lunney’s offense and shows the ability to run it, he will be on the field at the start of the Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo.
But Paddock will be an experienced option if Altmyer doesn’t go. And Paddock knows what it is like to play against the Rockets after throwing 35 passes in 28-21 loss on Nov. 8 at Toledo.
Going to workLike Altmyer, Paddock has the entire spring and summer to learn Lunney’s offense.
“It’s definitely a translation game,” Paddock said. “There’s a lot of similar concepts that bounce around from different offense to offense.
“I’ve been able to kind of pick it up fairly quickly.”
He looks forward to the quarterback challenge.
“We’re going to be able to push each other and that’s for everybody in the room,” he said. “There’s no starter at this point. No one’s been named a starter. There’s no real depth chart.”
A big fanWhat is Paddock’s best memory from an Illinois game? Actually, it wasn’t at Memorial Stadium. Instead, it was in Michigan Stadium, not far from where he grew up.
“We would go to Ann Arbor for Michigan-Illinois games,” Paddock said. “I remember Juice Williams dicing up the Wolverines.”
It was a 2008 game that Illinois won 45-20. Williams set a Michigan Stadium record that day for total offense with 431 yards.
“It was the greatest day as an Illinois fan,” he said.
Paddock has always followed the team from C-U.
“I watched every single game as a kid,” he said.