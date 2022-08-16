Asmussen | New to C-U? Check out these athletes
CHAMPAIGN — Hey University of Illinois students: welcome back to campus this week.
Summer in Champaign-Urbana has been boring/quiet without you.
As a self-designated townie, I love having you here. You are good for the economy and you keep us young. Some of you might even stay after you complete your studies.
What can I do to help with your transition to campus life? Well, not much. I can point you to Papa Del’s and that’s about it. My wife likes to tell the story about the time early in our relationship where I asked: “What’s this Quad thing everyone talks about?”
I had no clue even after several years at The News-Gazette.
But there is one area where I have, to quote Bryan Mills from “Taken, a particular set of skills. My field of expertise is Illinois sports.
To help you figure out which events to attend and which athletes to watch, here is my Top 10 list for the 2022-23 school year. Have a great time.
And please pick up before you leave. We get to stay in this beautiful place all year and want it returned to its previous pristine condition.
1. Skyy Clark, Men’s basketball
Healthy and getting ready to go, the point guard has the potential to be the program’s next superstar.
He is following in the footsteps of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, while also reminding some of Kendall Gill and Frank Williams (ask your parents).
2. Chase Brown/Sydney Brown, football.
OK, I am cheating a bit with a two-fer, but they are identical twins, so that makes it OK. They will be the leaders of Bret Bielema’s offense and defense, respectively.
The Canadians seem to be in the middle of critical moments every game. Chase, if he chooses to stay two more seasons, could break the school’s carer rushing record.
3. Diana Brown, volleyball
The second-team academic All-American setter is one of the leader’s of Chris Tamas’ program. The three-year starter is on the all-interview team as well. If the Illini are able to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament again, she will be a major factor.
4. Terrence Shannon Jr.,
men’s basketball
It’s a good bet the just-turned-22-year-old Texas Tech transfer will lead Brad Underwood’s team in scoring. He averaged in double figures in two of three seasons with the Red Raiders and just missed as a freshman (9.8 points). He will also be a contributor on the boards. Plus, he’s a Chicago native with a cool backstory (under-recruited in high school) that will play well with the fans in Champaign-Urbana this winter.
5. Tommy DeVito, football
The transfer quarterback from Syracuse will almost certainly take the first snap in the opener against Wyoming. He played well early in his Orange career before losing his starting spot. The confident New Jersey native (aren’t they all) could be just what Bielema’s team needs to get the Illini to just their third bowl game in the last decade.
6. Adrien Dumont de Chassart,
men’s golf
The latest in a long line of Illini golf standouts from Belgium, he is a two-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year and two-time second-team All-American. Oh, and he’s smart and friendly, earning awards for academics and sportsmanship. This will be his fifth year in the starting lineup on a program that consistently wins Big Ten titles and makes a deep run in the NCAA Championships.
7. Olivia Howell,
women’s track and field, cross-country
The Ohio native just completed her best season as an Illini, finishing ninth in the 1,500 meters at the NCAA outdoors, earning second-team All-American honors. That was a step up from 2021, when she was second-team All-American with a 10th-place finish. Howell won the Dike Eddleman Award as the school’s top woman athlete. Her best may still be to come, too.
8. Cam McDonald, baseball
Go to a game at Illinois Field, and you’ll likely see him on base. Veteran Illini coach Dan Hartleb sure hopes so. The outfielder holds a school record with 63 straight games of reaching base and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season. McDonald made huge strides at the plate, raising his average from .249 as a sophomore to .376 his junior year. And he doubled his RBI total to 54. Have another big year and he could hear his name called in the 2023 MLB draft.
9. Coleman Hawkins, men’s basketball
With Cockburn and Trent Frazier gone, the Californian’s numbers figure to pick up in a big way. He had a monstrous stretch filling in for Cockburn early last season and has the ability to dominate at both ends of the court. He showed his shooting range in the Big Ten tournament, hitting four three-pointers against Indiana. A nice bonus: he makes some funny ads for the Champaign YMCA and could see his NIL stock raise even more with a superb season.
10. Raina Terry, volleyball
Pay close attention when the Ohio native is serving. She finished second in the NCAA in 2021 with 55 aces. That was the second most in program history. She also led the Illini in kills with 441. The really good news: the outside hitters has two more seasons to play for coach Chris Tamas.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.