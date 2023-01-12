With reports that Kevin Warren is leaving the Big Ten for the Bears, columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in:
Apparently, Kevin Warren decided one boss is better than 14 .. soon to be 16.
Though he had his critics, Warren got the Big Ten through the pandemic and set up the conference to be a power player far into the future. Good luck with the Bears. He will need it.
What comes next? My first and only call is to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. Time for him to come home.
The former Illini did wonders as Northwestern's AD would be the ideal choice.