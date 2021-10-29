So, what’s it going to be Illinois football?
Fresh off the biggest road win in 14 years, the team returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning for a matchup against very familiar Rutgers. During the Lovie Smith era, the teams played five consecutive years, with Illinois winning all but one.
Saturday’s game gives Bret Bielema’s guys a chance to even their Big Ten record and also keep hopes alive for what seemed impossible a week ago: a bowl trip. In 2019, after an upset win against top-10 Wisconsin, Illinois followed with a convincing win against Purdue.
Going way back to 2007, after a win at No. 1 Ohio State, Ron Zook’s guys took care of Northwestern. The current team is looking for its first winning streak of the season and first at the school since 2020, when Smith beat Rutgers and Nebraska in consecutive games.
Bielema’s primary goal as Illinois coach should be to build a consistent winner. That means putting together streaks of success that move from week to week, then month to month then year to year. He is working against history, but he seems to be a looking ahead kind of guy. And one who doesn’t look behind.
He also doesn’t make a distinction about games against ranked or unranked teams.
“There is no thought in our program that puts any one game above the others,”” Bielema said. “The way we approach Nebraska is the same way we approach UTSA, same way we approach Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, and obviously, this past weekend (Penn State).”
Illini of the Week: Chase BrownHere’s another honor for the Canadian, who was earlier named Big Ten Player of the Week after his 223-yard rushing performance at Penn State. No opponent has ever run for more yards at Beaver Stadium.
That’s a great distinction for Brown, especially considering all the great running backs who have gone against the Nittany Lions over the years. Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett played twice in University Park, Pa., during his time at Pitt. The game at Penn State wasn’t even Brown’s best of the season. He ran for 257 in a home win against Charlotte. He earned Big Ten honors that week too. Brown got dinged later in the Penn State game, but is full go for Saturday against Rutgers, Bielema said Thursday.
Don’t miss it: Men’s basketball
My apologies for listing another exhibition game in this spot.
Other than football, none of the Illinois teams are at home this weekend. If you want to go, you better get your ticket in a hurry.
The game is a near sellout.
Why? Because it’s a chance to see Brad Underwood’s team. Rings will be handed out for last year’s Big Ten tournament title and a banner will be dropped. And there are likely a bunch of Illinois parents in town this weekend for Dad’s Day at Memorial Stadium. What I like to call the double whammy.
So, after a nice dinner near campus, dads and kids head over to State Farm Center to see what all the fuss is about. Fans shouldn’t expect a close game based on the Illinois roster and the way the first exhibition game went (a 67-point win against St. Francis).
Making a list
On Thursday, I heard from the folks in charge of the Heisman Trophy, asking me to again help with the selection process. I am the Illinois State Representative, which means I decide the voters from the state.
The goal is to keep a balance of voters from different parts of the state and in different sections of the business: newspapers, TV, radio and Internet sites.
In all my years as a voter, I have never put an Illini on my three-player ballot. Rashard Mendenhall should have been considered as the Big Ten MVP in 2007. But he didn’t make the top 10.
Here are former Illini who have received significant Heisman consideration in the voting process:
Year Player Finish
1944 Buddy Young 5th
1951 John Karras 6th
1953 J.C. Caroline 7th
1959 Bill Burrell 4th
1963 Dick Butkus 6th
1964 Dick Butkus 3rd
1965 Jim Grabowski 3rd
1980 Dave Wilson 10th
1982 Tony Eason 8th
1989 Jeff George 35th
2001 Kurt Kittner 12th
Sneak peek
Want to see what Nancy Fahey’s women’s basketball team looks like for the upcoming season?
On Saturday morning, you get your chance. The team will hold an open workout at State Farm Center starting at 9 a.m. That leaves plenty of time to zip over to Memorial Stadium for the football game against Rutgers.
Entering her fifth season in charge, Fahey is seeking her first winning season in the Big Ten. Her teams have never won more than 11 games in a season and are coming off a 5-18 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
The roster has undergone a significant overhaul. As has Fahey’s assistant staff. She has the full support of athletic director Josh Whitman, who worked with her at Washington University. It is time for the program to show progress.