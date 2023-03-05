Devon Witherspoon isn’t the only Illinois defensive back climbing the NFL draft boards. Not long after the All-American cornerback gets the first-round call on April 27, it will be safety Sydney Brown’s turn.
Maybe as soon as Round 2 on April 28.
“He has great range. He is explosive,” NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said. “He is going to go on Day 2. I think you’ll see him go middle second round to early third round.”
Why so high? Simple: Brown’s production. NFL types love it when they see good work on film and Brown had plenty of it during five seasons at Illinois.
The Canadian was at his best as a senior, tying for third nationally with six interceptions. He returned one pick for a score and also returned a fumble for a touchdown. That helped get the NFL’s attention.
Brown met with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis. His session went 20 minutes and could have lasted much longer if not for the need to free up his interview spot for the next prospect in line.
Brown had Illini company at Indy. Besides Witherspoon, he was joined by fellow defensive back Quan Martin and his twin brother Chase, one of the top running backs in school history.
“It’s been fun,” Sydney Brown said. “We’re all just taking it day by day, enjoying the experience for what it is.”
Jeremiah expected Sydney Brown to perform well in the Combine testing. Brown proved him right. During Friday’s workout at Lucas Oil Stadium, Brown went 401/2 inches in the vertical jump, the second-best mark by an Illini in Combine history. Brown ranked among the top 15 safeties this year in the vertical jump and clocked a solid 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
When he first came to Illinois to play for Lovie Smith, was a trip to the Combine among the goals? You betcha.
“This was all part of the vision,” Brown said.
He understands the importance of the opportunity.
“You do this once,” Brown said.
Like all the potential draftees, Brown prepared for the Combine with months of training. He didn’t play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 with his Illinois teammates. Following a recent trend, Brown skipped it along with Witherspoon and Chase Brown. Sydney Brown played in the Senior Bowl, where reports were good.
“I was just doing what I was supposed to do at the Senior Bowl,” Brown said. “I don’t expect anything else out of myself. It’s just kind of building on that.”
He was asked about being a leader. Easy question for the team captain in 2022.
“I’m a guy that leads by action, for sure,” he said. “I’m going to set the standard each and every day and face complacency in that, making sure that I’m on my Ps and Qs before I get on anyone else. I think that’s an asset at the next level.”
In his wheelhouse
Not all the reporters’ questions were gems. One tried to compare Brown to former Steelers star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu. Partly because Brown has long hair similar to Polamalu, who was featured in Head & Shoulders shampoo commercials.
“I respect Troy’s game,” Brown said. “I watched him growing up.”
Another reporter wanted to know how Brown went from zero interceptions in 2021 to six in 2022. Brown was ready with an explanation.
“If you watch the tape, nothing really changed,” he said. “I was doing the same thing I was doing in ‘21. It’s just I was better at my job. I built on the opportunities that were thrown my way and took advantage of it.”
Very aware of his own game, Brown considers his ability to read and react his best attribute.
“There’s an instinct I have. I just trigger on things,” Brown said.
Then, Brown made sure to credit the coaches: coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters (now the big boss at Purdue) and secondary coach Aaron Henry (now the Illini’s co-defensive coordinator).
“Guys get comfortable in the system. That’s all it is. Guys start playing faster and taking more responsibilities,” Brown said.
Of course, there were questions about his twin.
“It’s cool,” Brown said. “But I say it like this, we’re not doing anything more than what we are supposed to. We’re going to both go to the NFL. It was a childhood dream of ours growing up. Getting to the NFL is one thing and maintaining is another.”
Looking ahead
A year ago, Illini safety Kerby Joseph was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions and became a rookie star.
Can that happen with Brown?
Perhaps.
Who picks him is important. Not that any player will ever say that out loud.
If Brown’s next team has veterans in the secondary, it will be a big plus for him. If the head coach is defensive-oriented, that will be another positive sign.
There is no doubt he will do the work. When training camp starts, he will be in better shape than anyone on the team. That’s how he rolls.
But not everything is in his control. Maybe he goes to a team with locked-in starting safeties. He might have to wait his turn. Not always easy for a guy who played a big role for five seasons in college.
“I trust my instincts,” Brown said. “I risk-take without regret. I live by this thing: I think, therefore, I miss. I don’t think, I just go.”
Wherever Brown winds up, media members in his new community are about to get a treat. Few athletes are as engaging as Brown.
When quizzed about adapting to NFL defensive schemes, Brown mentioned his own background as a plus.
“You get an abundance of everything and you learn different stuff,” Brown said. “Even as a reporter, I’m sure there are different techniques. You guys learn to ask questions and formally interview people. The more you know, the more you are able to apply and pull from. The more knowledge, the better.”