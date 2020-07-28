If all had gone as planned, the Big Ten football media kickoff would have been held last Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago.
I could have dazzled you with clever columns about Ohio State star Justin Fields and Michigan State’s new coach Mel Tucker. Or the old standard: What crazy comment did Jim Harbaugh make this time?
Sadly, no such luck. Here we sit, a little more than five weeks before the start of the scheduled season, with nary a clue about what is going to happen next to sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACC and Big 12 figure to add some clarity in the coming days, when they announce their plans for the 2020 season. That follows earlier announcements from the Big Ten and Pac-12 that they will play conference games only.
So much for this year’s Game of the Century between Ohio State and Oregon. Maybe next time.
Big 12 power Oklahoma handed out a bit of a hint Saturday, when it pushed up its opener against Missouri State to Aug. 29. The Sooners are now scheduled to play every other week in the first month-plus of the season. That creates all sorts of flexibility for Oklahoma, which again has hopes of competing for a playoff spot.
Other signs, both good and bad, for college football are out. MLB had managed to get in a few days of games without any COVID-19 flareups.
Until the Marlins came down with major cases and forced a pair of games to be called off Monday. It was bound to happen. The rest of sports will be watching how it is handled.
The NBA is scheduled to resume its season this week in its magical bubble in Orlando, Fla.
The happiest place on Earth? Not for Clippers’ guard Lou Williams, who earned himself extra time in quarantine because he visited an Atlanta gentleman’s club. It keeps getting stranger by the minute.
College football certainly faces challenges. Almost daily, there is news that makes us wonder if games can be played safely. Michigan State and Rutgers paused their preparations for the upcoming season because of positive tests for the coronavirus.
The Big Ten has schools in 11 states. Fortunately, the level of infection in many of those states is holding steady or dropping.
I suggest Big Ten football fans pay special attention to the case counts over the next week or two. If the numbers drop, the games remain in play.
Delay of gameLast Friday, the NCAA was set to vote on whether to host fall sports championships in 2020.
Had the NCAA said “no sports,” the guess is football would have soon followed suit.
It would have been difficult for football conferences to justify playing their games while volleyball and cross-country, etc., were forced to sit out.
The schools will do everything possible to save the football season. If they feel like it can be done safely.
Yes, the revenue is important for their bloated athletic budgets. They have huge bills to pay, starting with extensive coaches salaries and cutting down debt on recent building.
One positive from the pandemic for college athletics is that it will force them to take a look at how they do business.
Hey, you don’t have to spend every dime you make. It’s OK to hold some in reserve. And that fancy item the football team “must have” can maybe wait an extra year or two.
Consider it a universal tightening of the belt for college sports. Something tells me Coach X will be just fine with $4 million next season instead of $5 million.
I have never begrudged the salaries for college coaches. Yes, they get paid a lot, but their work is constantly under scrutiny and they are at the “office” all the time. I wouldn’t last a week, even with the monster paycheck.
Back to the point: The coaches can live on less without having the product suffer.
Bottom line
Health is first. Health is second. Health is third. Many of the players will say they are willing to risk it. Every time they step on the field, they know that catastrophe is possible. They accept it as part of the price for playing the game they love.
But they also go out with the proper equipment. They wear helmets to protect their noggins and pads all around.
They do anything they can to stay safe.
There are ways to limit the chance to get infected by COVID-19: masks, distancing and hand washing.
Two of the three are doable for football players and staffs. But contact is impossible to avoid. So, unless it becomes flag football, there will be risk for the players. Endless testing is a great start. You can’t spread the disease if you don’t have it. But inevitably, players and staff will come into contact with someone who is infected.
Then what? At Michigan State and Rutgers, it has meant the temporary shutdown of workouts and a long look at what can be done.
Until a safe and reliable vaccine is developed, football remains in a difficult spot. Is a game worth the risk?
No loss of life is acceptable. Period.