Asmussen | No guarantees rest of the way for Illini
See, I told you Illinois would beat Chattanooga and improve to 3-1. Should have added the word "easily," which was the case in Thursday's 31-0 romp at Memorial Stadium.
But there will be no more predicted locks from this reporter. Not against the Big Ten. Not for a program that hasn't finished on the plus side of the ledger since 2011.
Bret Bielema's second team has eight more games. Not knowing what will happen Saturday in the Big Ten, it is reasonable to expect Illinois to be the underdog in at least half of them,
Certainly, next week against Wisconsin. Though the Badgers already have a loss this season to Washington State at home, they bounced back the next week by putting up 66 against New Mexico State. While Illinois' Chase Brown is off to a great start, Wisconsin super sophomore Braelon Allen isn't far behind.
Camp Randall Stadium has been a nightmare for Illinois the past two decades. The last victory there came 20 years ago, when Ron Turner's team won 37-20. Tailback Antoineo Harris ran for 142 yards.
Maybe "Jump Around" bothers the Illini. Maybe they've loaded up on pregame on cheese curds and frozen custard. Or maybe Wisconsin has just been better almost every time.
The one Illinois team in the past two decades that would have won in Madison, Wis., the 2007 Rose Bowl-bound model, beat the Badgers at home instead.
No doubt it will be a weird day Oct. 1 for Bielema, who won 68 games as the head coach in Madison during seven seasons.
Of course, it will be a hot topic this week, one I will dive into in Sunday's column.
What we know
The Big Ten West isn't as good as expected going into the season. Nebraska, Northwestern and Iowa are performing well below expectations.
Don't be fooled by Iowa's shutout win against Nevada. That is probably more a reflection on the Wolfpack in an odd game that ended in the wee hours of the morning. The Hawkeyes are very good on defense, but their fans let you know what they think about the ineffectiveness of the offense. Booooooooo. It's always Halloween in Iowa City when the offense is on the field.
Nebraska already fired its coach and the wheels appear completely off. Check back with the 'Huskers in 2025 after "New Coach X" (my guess is Matt Campbell) fixes Scott Frost's mess.
Even at home, with its great fans, Nebraska looks lost. And remember, the fans don't play. The teams with the most people in the crowd and those making the most noise don't always win. In Nebraska's case the last five years or so, they rarely win.
So, put down Nebraska as a winnable game for Illinois. The one that comes closest to being a lock among the final eight. But it isn't a lock.
Northwestern has already lost to an FCS school. Its lone win came against Nebraska, and the Wildcats had to go across the pond to do it.
Pat Fitzgerald's squad, two seasons removed from a Big Ten West title, needs a major overhaul. Expect some staff changes after the season, though Fitz isn't going anywhere. No coach in the Big Ten is in a more secure situation this side of Ryan Day.
The other two West teams remaining — Minnesota and Purdue — are more of a mystery. Minnesota because it has played one of the worst schedules among the Power Five. It looks good on paper until you realize the teams the Gophers are beating are not worthy. Two of the worst teams in the FBS and an FCS school.
Purdue should have a better record, losing heartbreaking games to Penn State and Syracuse. The Boilermakers could easily be 3-0. They should get healthy against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Both the Gophers and Boilermakers visit Memorial Stadium. In a strange twist, at least recently, Illinois tends to do better against those two away from home. It won at Minneapolis in '21 and at Purdue in '19.
Look North
In its remaining eight games, Illinois will be the heaviest underdog when it travels to Michigan on Nov. 19. If the College Football Playoff started today, the Wolverines would be the No. 4 seed and face Georgia in the semifinal.
Jim Harbaugh has done a fine job of following up his best season with another great start. Blake Corum is a talent, and Michigan seems to have turned full time to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.
It is possible for Illinois to win at the Big House. I have seen it in person three times, including 2008 when Illini great Dana Howard was on the sidelines asking his favorite team to pile on the points. True story.
A tiny advantage Illinois might be able to exploit this season: it plays Michigan the week before the Wolverines go to Ohio State. That was the case, in reverse, when Illinois stunned No. 1 Ohio State in '07. The Buckeyes were looking ahead to a game against the Wolverines.
Now, about Michigan State ... sorry ... I got nothing. All the parts seem to be in place, but the Spartans just got mauled by Washington.
Mel Tucker brings his team to Champaign on Nov. 5. Do the Illini draw the Spartans that played so well in '21 or the the one that laid an egg in Seattle? I'll get back to you on that one.
