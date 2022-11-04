Asmussen | No hard feelings for Illini on Barker's return
CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Barker could have been part of a resurgent season at Illinois.
The tight end tied for the team lead in 2021 with four touchdown catches and was third in catches. New Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. would have put him to work. But he never got the chance.
In January, Barker withdrew from the NFL draft to enter the transfer portal. He soon picked Michigan State, a team he helped Illinois beat with a late touchdown grab during the Illini’s dramatic 37-34 comeback victory on the road against the Spartans that clinched a bowl berth for Illinois in 2019.
“DJ, very proud of what he accomplished here,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said after Thursday’s morning practice. “Before I got here, he was an accomplished player. He was a kid I would meet with last year every Friday at 8 a.m. My wife would bring coffee for me and she would bring a drink for DJ. We had that moment every Friday. It was something I enjoyed.”
No such meetings this year, obviously.
“He made the decision to get in the portal,” Bielema said. “I wished him the best of luck and said, ‘Take advantage of every opportunity you can’ and helped him through it.”
How is the move working for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Barker? Statistically, his numbers are about the same. With 14 catches in eight games, he is on pace to match or pass his total from 2021, when he had 18 catches for 202 yards during his final season at Illinois.
“He’s been able to accomplish some things up there,” Bielema said. “Hopefully, he’s found what he’s looking for.
“It’s kind of just college football now.”
Barker’s win total at the new place is taking a hit. The Spartans (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) need to take three of their last four to become bowl eligible. Illinois, ranked 14th in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and 16th in the College Football Playoff rankings, clinched a postseason berth with a win against Minnesota on Oct. 15. The Illini (7-1, 4-1) lead the Big Ten West by one game ahead of Purdue and carry a six-game win streak into Saturday afternoon’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff with the Spartans at memorial Stadium.
“Everybody knows DJ is No. 9. He’ll be out there on Saturday,” Bielema said. “He’s a very talented player. Our guys, one thing they probably didn’t have to do was do a scouting report on him. They know who he is and what he is and what his strengths are and the things we’ve got to be aware of.”
Barker still has friends on the Illinois roster. Guys he played with for four years.
“I’ve told the guys, ‘In the NFL, you play against former teammates all the time,’” Bielema said. “I think our guys have a lot of respect for DJ and vice versa, and I know that I do.”
Ready to go
Bielema repeated Thursday that reserve running back Josh McCray is ready for more duty as one of Chase Brown’s backups. McCray, the team’s No. 2 rusher in 2021, has missed the bulk of the season because of a leg injury.
“Josh practiced all the way through,” Bielema said. “Actually, Wednesday is a heavy class day for Chase. We practiced early and Josh ran the whole time with the 1s. Him and Reggie (Love) handled the workload with Chase Hayden as well.
“I’m excited where (McCray) is at.”
On Tuesday, McCray talked to Bielema about taking the next step in his recovery.
Illinois will need McCray in 2023 and beyond. Leading rusher Brown is likely to try the NFL after this season and the starting job will be open.
“I told Josh one of the greatest things he can do is learn from a guy (in Brown) that I think prepares as good as any player I’ve been around independent of position,” Bielema said. “If he can learn that from Chase during this window of time, he’s going to be a better player coming forward”
Weather or not
Here’s a shocker: the forecast calls for high winds Saturday. Not a first for a fall Saturday in Champaign-Urbana.
“Weather can impact every game. That’s why you’ve got to prepare every week,” Bielema said. “Early on, we realized there was going to be a chance for rain and wind. Because the way Illinois is, it’s an everyday preparation.”
Short-handed Spartans
Because of the postgame incident at Michigan last Saturday night, Michigan State will be without a handful of key players. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has suspended eight players in light of their actions during a brawl with a few Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.
How does that change Illinois’ preparation?
“One thing we do put a huge emphasis on here is who we are playing,” Bielema said. “Our guys, of any group I’ve ever been around, are really wired into that.
“All the prep we had done on Sunday and Monday for the players we thought we were going to see is still good prep. I don’t think they’re going to change anything schematically. We kind of just play who plays on Saturday and figure it out from there.”
Michigan State still has plenty of talent, starting with its passing game, led by quarterback Payton Thorne and receivers Jayden Reed ad Keon Coleman. They each have 36 catches and help the Spartans stack up with the best the Illini have faced this season. Illinois’ secondary, even with its nation-leading 15 interceptions, will be tested.
“Oh, heaven’s yes,” Bielema said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.