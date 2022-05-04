Asmussen | No Illini hockey? Too bad
CHAMPAIGN — Imagine an announcer shouting “He shoots, he scores!” Then, sirens or a fog horn or even “Chelsea Dagger.”
Oh, what a glorious scene it would be.
The skill and athleticism needed to play hockey is off the charts. First, you have to be able to skate fast.
While carrying a stick and wearing gobs of gear. Then, find a small, sliding disc and shoot it toward a 6-foot-wide goal, which is guarded by fully padded, super quick guy carrying his own stick.
Almost forgot, there are five others on the ice ready to send you flying with a targeted body blow.
No doubt folks in the Champaign-Urbana area would have loved it if Illinois had added a hockey team. They would have filled the arena, learned about the players and booed heartily when Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin came to town.
The sport wouldn’t rise to the popularity level of men’s basketball or football, but could eventually move close.
Unfortunately, we won’t get to find out.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman checked hockey into the boards with his Monday announcement that starting a men’s team is no longer under consideration.
He cited financial concerns and the need to take care of the established programs on campus.
Whitman made the right call. And did it after a long, careful study.
The timing wasn’t right. In 2019? Maybe. But in 2022, there are so many more needs.
Whitman also kept the door open, just a bit, to revisit the idea in the future.
Left unsaid: If a wealthy donor wants to provide ALL of the necessary funds to start a hockey team at Illinois, it is still possible. Albeit with low odds of ever happening.
If you build it ...The original idea was to have hockey play in a new downtown Champaign arena. The building would have been shared with volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics. Seemed like a great deal for Illinois athletics, which could have gained a new space without having to pay for it all.
An already vibrant downtown would have added another drawing card. Hotels, restaurants and bars in the area would have gained oodles of potential customers.
There is no reason the city can’t still build an arena with the idea of using it for non-State Farm Center concerts and maybe a minor-league hockey team.
But it isn’t as appealing without the marriage to Illinois athletics. A college team is going to be constant. A minor-league team might move to another city or fold.
Not worth the monetary risk.
Now what?Illinois still needs an answer for its thriving volleyball program and gymnastics teams, which currently use Huff Hall.
Wrestling has already moved to State Farm Center for its matches. The SFC remains an option for the other sports, too.
Reading between the lines of the lengthy statement Whitman released on Monday, it seems like a new, smaller building on campus could be a possibility.
Huff is zooming toward its 100th birthday. It is a beautiful, historic building. But it won’t last forever. And it doesn’t provide a comfortable experience for fans, especially those in the upper sections.
Illinois volleyball coaches past and present appreciate the home-court advantage at Huff.
Kevin Hambly didn’t want his team moved ever. Current coach Chris Tamas is a big fan, too.
But it doesn’t make a lot of sense to pour more money into an aging building, one with a set of drawbacks.
The athletic department has other projects on the to-do list, including the renovation of the east and south sides of Memorial Stadium.
And with no hockey in store, they can now shift their focus to these potential massive projects.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.