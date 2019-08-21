URBANA — It’s something all parents think about when their kids go off to college: What if something happens at home?
The greater the distance, the bigger the worry.
A big reason for Luke Ford’s transfer from Georgia to Illinois was so the star tight end could be close to his family. Late last week, the decision allowed Ford quick access to his ailing grandfather, who lives 180 miles from the Illinois campus in southern Illinois.
With the approval of Illinois coach Lovie Smith, Ford took several days off from training camp to be by his grandpa’s side.
“He had some personal issues that he’s taking care of,” Smith said. “Family issues. You know how we do it around here. If there’s something going on family-wise and you need to be with your family, of course, you have our blessing. And that’s the case.
“When there’s something family-related that takes you away from our team, we’re here supporting you as much as we can.”
Ford returned to workouts Tuesday, which were cut short by the morning thunderstorms that rolled through C-U. If he needs to return home again, the Carterville native can be there in a flash.
“When there are illnesses and different things that happen family-wise and you need to be close to home, it is convenient when you are a couple hours away and can get there just like that,” Smith said.
Proximity remains a selling point Smith will use when recruiting in Chicago, St. Louis and downstate Illinois.
Like with Ford.
Keeping busy
Because he wasn’t ruled immediately eligible, the upcoming game week loses some of its urgency for Ford.
No. 82 will be on the sidelines during season, cheering enthusiastically.
“I’m going to be the biggest fan out there,” Ford said. “That’s what I’m doing this year.
I’m going to be going nuts. Yelling, screaming, jumping around. That’s me normally.”
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Ford came into training camp with a couple of goals: to get more comfortable with the offense and to help the Illini prepare for the season.
“My mindset is just working hard, trying to do everything I can for my team,” Ford said.
Though he won’t play for a year, Ford pretended he has games coming up.
“Just to stay on my toes,” he said. “Always trying to do better.”
The payoff comes in 2020. Illinois State visits next Sept. 5 for the Illini’s season opener. Brock Spack’s Redbirds have been warned.
Though he can’t be on the field this season, the Illini coaches have paid close attention to Ford during training camp. With his size and soft hands that made him the state’s top prospect in 2018, he is hard to miss.
“He’s looked good,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “He’s what we thought he is. He’s a big, athletic sucker, who is very physical in the run game.”
It’s going to be difficult for Smith not to have Ford in the games.
“Nothing we can do,” Smith said. “We can’t control it. It’s frustrating when you see everybody else get declared eligible.
“We’ve just got to move forward. They set the rules and we’ve got to play by the rules.”
A year from now, Ford will be full go. With three seasons of eligibility remaining to use at Illinois.
“That will be a good time for us,” Smith said.
Ford will spend practices this season working on the scout team, providing a supersized version of the opponent.
“He will give our defense a great look at a top-shelf tight end,” Smith said. “He understands this is part of the role he’s in.
“He’s a team player. He’s all in for the Illini.”
Ford has gotten to know new strength coach Lou Hernandez. He’s a fan.
“I’ve definitely gotten bigger, faster, stronger so far,” Ford said. “Body by Lou. Probably the best strength coach I’ve ever had. He’s amazing.”
Still a fan
It’s 675 miles from Champaign’s Memorial Stadium to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Though he left the Bulldogs shortly after the 2018 season ended, Ford plans to keep tabs on his friends.
“They always wish me the best of luck and I wish them the best of luck.” Ford said.
The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs open the season Aug. 31 with a night game at Vanderbilt. Georgia is 21-point favorite.
Ford’s duties at Illinois figure to end in the middle of the afternoon following an 11 a.m. game against Akron.
Ford plans to follow the Bulldogs.
“I’m going to be watching their games and rooting for them,” Ford said. “I want them to do well. Unless they’re playing us.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.