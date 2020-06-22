CHAMPAIGN — Two press releases from Big Ten schools went out Monday. Both will play Illinois this upcoming football season.
They offered different takes on the same subject: sports in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
And what kind of information they will share with the public.
Iowa announced nine positive tests (out of 40) for the week of June 15 through 21.
Of the 386 tests conducted on athletes and staff since May 29, 12 have been positive for COVID-19.
Wisconsin tested 117 student-athletes as they returned to campus for workouts. Two tested positive, the school said.
Various other schools have also released information this month in regards to testing among its athletes, coaches and staff members back on campus and the number of positive cases.
Illinois is not among that group. And won’t be. At least not right now.
When around 40 Illini football players made their way back to Champaign two weeks ago, Illinois made it clear it won’t announce any positive or negative COVID-19 results for players, coaches or staff members.
“Due to privacy laws, throughout the summer and the new academic year, the Illinois athletics communication staff will not share or confirm any information regarding the health of student-athletes or DIA staff members as it pertains to COVID-19,” an email from Illinois assistant sports information director Derrick Burson read.
It’s unclear, too, who exactly on the Illinois football team is back in town, but star receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe posted the following on his Twitter page on Monday: “Finally back home” with a photo of Memorial Stadium.
Does the public want to know test results? Of course.
I have two kids at home, one a college junior-to-be and one a high school senior-to-be. I asked them both: Do you want to know if any Illinois football players test positive for COVID-19?
They both answered adamantly, “Yes.”
Why?
“Because it will help others to know,” they said.
Smart kids. Mostly because of their mom and the great schools in Champaign.
Illinois’ decision to keep the information in-house was made before the athletes returned to campus.
That’s the plan for the remainder of the summer and into the fall.
“There’s still decisions to make if we’re playing games and all of a sudden guys show up missing, how we’re going to deal with that,” Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and several others came up with the policy about not publicly releasing COVID-19 results.
“We’re not commenting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on anybody,” Brown said.
Each of the 14 schools in the Big Ten came up with their own way to handle dissemination of COVID-19 information.
Some will be tight-lipped. Others, more open.
“We may be in the minority around the country, but we are not alone either,” Brown said. “There are many schools that are not releasing information.”
No right answer exists. No cookie-cutter solution. What works for Indiana might not work at Rutgers. Remember: There are 11 states involved over two time zones in the Big Ten.
Rumor has it
Illinois is asking student-athletes not to share test results on social media. Pretty easy to monitor those.
“We also know there could be information that leaks out,” Brown said. “We still will not confirm even if something leaks out.”
We all have levels of curiosity. It runs counter to the school’s desire to keep the healthy information of athletes confidential.
During his first four seasons at Illinois, coach Lovie Smith has been reluctant to provide injury updates. Except when a player was ruled out for the season.
In 2020, the guy sitting out may be injured OR sick. Which will create some tricky postgame conversations with the media.
“Coach, where was Player X?”
At this point, the needs of the media are way down the list of what’s important. Not to me, of course, but to the people trying to keep the season on track.
The real answer is nobody knows what will happen to college football, basketball and every other sport during what will undoubtedly be an abnormal 2020-21 school year. We hope to see them in some form, but we aren’t sure.
Keeping score
Look at the recent headlines. Defending national champion LSU has 30-plus COVID-19 cases and Clemson was at 23 as of last week. Kansas State shut down its workouts for 14 days after a slew of positive tests. Expect more of the same in the coming weeks, as outbreaks impact different regions of the county.
Part of me wishes I could take an eight-week nap and wake up in time for the opener.
My goal since I first heard about coronavirus has been to stay positive. But it’s hard in the face of daily revelations from schools across the country.
We can’t forget there are people attached to the numbers of cases. Sons, brothers, uncles, husbands.
More than anything, we want them to stay healthy.
The rival school that we used to despise doesn’t seem so bad anymore. The fight song that made your skin crawl is now music to your ears.
Real crisis and trauma helps us realize what’s important.
Wake me up in two months when everything is ready to go.
