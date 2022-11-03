CHAMPAIGN — Back in 2007, Johnny Newton first got into football. And began thinking about the NFL.
As a 5-year-old.
Now 20, the Illinois star defensive lineman is closing in on his dream.
“The NFL has been a thing for me since I started playing,” Newton said at the Smith Center after Wednesday’s practice.
The Floridian followed the nearby Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his favorite team was the faraway Seattle Seahawks.
“Just watching defensive linemen like Warren Sapp growing up,” he said. “My favorite player growing up was Ray Lewis.”
When will Newton take the pro football plunge? Could be as soon as next spring when the NFL draft takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo. Three years into his college career, the team’s top lineman will be eligible after this season to enter the NFL draft.
So will running mate Keith Randolph Jr., who is finishing his fourth college season.
Of course, their Illinois coaches hope they stick around another year. Raise their draft stock while helping their school to another winning season.
They are both future pros. The timing of their move is the only question.
“I’m not really looking at that right now,” Newton said. “I’ve got big games coming up: Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan, Northwestern. That’s all I can really focus on now.
“I feel like if I start looking ahead, I get a big head myself and start thinking I’m better than people. Honestly, I feel like I’m the same as our freshmen. I’ve just got to stay level-headed.”
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Newton leads the Illini in tackles with 39, a rarity for an interior lineman. He leads the nation in quarterback hits and is second in pressures. He leads the team in tackles for loss and is tied for the lead with five sacks.
College football experts have noticed. He made The Associated Press midseason All-American First Team.
The honors are nice. And helpful.
“It’s really cool,” Newton said. “It gives me more confidence seeing that my hard work is paying off.”
He doesn’t have a national award on his “must-have list,” but the Bednarik Award semifinalist circles back to what’s best for his team.
“If they’ve got an MVP for the national championship,” he said, “I want to see my name on that.”
Dual threat
Randolph, a multisport standout in high school at Belleville West, is just behind Newton on the statistic lists.
They obviously make each other better, creating a “which one to block” dilemma for opposing offensive linemen.
While Newton has been thinking about the NFL since kindergarten, the idea came later in life for Randolph. Much later.
“I wanted to go to the NBA first,” Randolph said. “My Mom was always telling me ‘KJ, (for Keith Jr.) you can get your degree, be a lawyer, a doctor, da da da.’ I said ‘Mom, I’m going to the NBA. If I can’t got to the NBA, I’m going to the NFL. If I can’t go to the NFL, I’m going to MLB. If I can’t go to the MLB, I’m going to the NHL.’ I was going on and on.”
Mom didn’t appreciate that.
It looks like the NFL for the 6-5, 305-pound Randolph, who is hoping his athletic blocked kick in a 26-9 win at Nebraska gets him some NBA notice. Probably not.
“I really didn’t start thinking about the NFL until junior year in high school when I started playing,” he said.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema will be happy to know that Randolph isn’t spending much time thinking about pro football.
“I’m just focused on doing my job,” Randolph said. “I’m just focused on winning. Focused on doing what’s best for the team. That’s all that really matters. The NFL is going to forever be there. Whenever that comes, it’s going to come.”
Ask Randolph his favorite NBA player and the quick response is the late Kobe Bryant.
And how about the NFL?
“I like (defensive back) Jalen Ramsey just because his mindset,” Randolph said. “I like (defensive end) Cameron Jordan, players I relate my game to in a way. Cam Heyward. All positions.”
Randolph thinks he has the mindset for the NFL ... whenever that opportunity happens.
“Something I’ve been grinding for,” Randolph said. “I’m going to have my big boy pants on, my boots tied up tight, my mindset ready to go.”
A different perspective
Every day in practice, Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller watches his guys try to slow down Newton and Randolph.
Do the defensive standouts have NFL futures?
“Absolutely,” Miller said. “Two different style of players certainly, but both incredibly talented. Both have had a huge amount of production. Johnny is getting quite a bit of recognition nationally and it’s deservedly so. His combination of power and strength and athleticism is very rare. You get into a compacted body like that, and it’s really challenging task for anybody.”
The biggest problem playing against Newton is figuring out how to attack him.
“He has good leverage. He’s strong and powerful at that,” Miller said. “Yet, he’s quick enough to beat you on quick moves, on slants. The explosion that he plays with is very challenging for us. That’s a hard thing for any O-line coach. We love guys that stand and read so we can attack them.
“He’s probably one of the better D-linemen I’ve been with. We had good guys at Wisconsin when I was there. We had good guys at Minnesota when I was there. Johnny’s pretty elite.”
And Randolph isn’t far behind when it comes to his pro chances.
“Keith isn’t getting as much recognition nationally but he’s incredibly productive. He’s always around the ball,” Miller said. “They play with a tremendous amount of confidence. When you start playing guys that have that ability, it’s pretty special. Making us better every day. It’s fun to watch them have success on the field.”
Miller is coaching offensive linemen with pro futures, too. Guys like Alex Palczewski, Danville native Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams.
How do they avoid looking ahead?
“It’s easier than most years because the mission’s not finished yet,” Miller said. “There’s a goal. There’s a focus. Our future is tonight. Then tomorrow. Then the next day. That’s where we’re headed.”