CHAMPAIGN — Two years ago, he was “the new guy.”
Though he had worked in the Big Ten before — at both Michigan and Indiana — Rod Smith was in his first season as offensive coordinator at Illinois.
The results in 2018 were impressive. Led by running back Reggie Corbin, Illinois’ scoring went up more than 10 points per game. And total offense increased by better than 128 yards.
In 2019, Smith’s second year, scoring ticked up a bit. But total offense dropped 79 yards per game.
Bottom line, of course, is wins. That number went up two. Lovie Smith’s six wins were the most of his Illinois career and equaled the most at the school since 2014.
So, would Rod Smith rather be the “new guy” with a chance to surprise the competition? Or does he prefer his current status as a returning coordinator with a bunch of returning players on a team that went to a bowl game last season?
“I would rather have the returning players to be honest with you,” Smith said Thursday. “The first year’s fine. You can sneak up on people or catch people by surprise. But I would much rather have the kid who’s had success coming back for another year.”
Familiarity provides confidence. And the chance to build the program.
Smith continues to learn about Big Ten opponents. He is going into his third games against Wisconsin, Minnesota and rest of the West. He will see Rutgers for the third year in a row, albeit with a new head coach in Greg Schiano.
“The more you play somebody, the more you get familiar with them,” Smith said. “Absolutely, it can help.”
Work to doRod Smith’s personality works well with his team, which is loaded with experience. He has a self-deprecating sense of humor.
During Thursday’s Zoom session with the media, he said, “I’ve got a face for radio.”
The rest of the Illini offensive staff returns. People he knows and trusts.
Receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker has been at Illinois for five years. Running backs coach Mike Bellamy played at the school and is in his second stint on the staff. Tight ends coach Cory Patterson was a successful high school coach just over the border in St. Louis.
And offensive line coach Bob McClain has a long history with Smith.
Put it all together, with a leader who doesn’t care who gets credit, and you have the makings of a successful offense.
There are no guarantees obviously. While Smith certainly has a better understanding of the Big Ten today than he did two years ago, the opponents have also learned.
Big Ten defensive coordinators are quick to figure out your weaknesses and try to find ways to exploit them.
Brandon Peters and the other Illinois quarterbacks were sacked 39 times in a 13-game season. Hard to imagine that number being repeated in nine games. But a significant drop from the three sack per game average will be a must.
The Illini will be tested from the start. Without the benefit of nonconference tuneup games, they open at No. 19 Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Last season, the Badgers had 51 sacks.
“You don’t have an opportunity to knock the rust off and get the kinks out,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be sharp. We’ve got to be crisp with what we’re doing. You’re going against one of the better teams, if not the best team, in this conference.”
Key roleEvery assistant on the team is important. They all play a vital role in the success of the football team.
But for a defensive-minded head coach like Lovie Smith, none is more crucial than his offensive coordinator.
He missed on his first try at Illinois. Garrick McGee was not the right fit and Smith had no choice but to make a change after the 2017 season.
Rod Smith has a long, successful history as an offensive assistant. He has worked in Power 5 programs under good coaches.
Coming to Illinois gave him a chance to establish his own identity after being most closely associated with Rich Rodriguez.
The Illinois coach is happy to have the other Smith as part of his program.
“It’s gone well,” Lovie Smith said. “It always helps when you keep the same system in place for the players.
“Rod has done an excellent job since he’s been here.”
For the first time, Rod Smith brings back last year’s starting quarterback. Peters enters his final season after transferring from Michigan in 2019.
“We haven’t been in that situation in a while,” Lovie Smith said. “We’re really pumped up.”
The return of four-fifths of the offensive line adds to the head coach’s confidence.
“That allows you to do a lot of different things,” Lovie Smith said. “I can’t wait to see what we look like on the offensive side.”
The defensive coordinator in Lovie Smith wanted an offensive system with a throwing quarterback, who also has the ability to run.
Peters isn’t known for his fleet feet, but he is the team’s leading returning rusher from 2019.
“You call the game, I think, to the skill set of your quarterback,” Rod Smith said. “I just think Brandon can make every throw. He’s got a great arm. He’s got a really good mind.”
