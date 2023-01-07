CHAMPAIGN — The value of a win for Illinois against Wisconsin on Saturday can’t be overstated.
Many in the fan base are wondering “What gives?” They are seeing few signs of the same Illini team that scored big-time victories against UCLA and Texas.
The fans are worried about the chemistry and the leadership.
But all those concerns can be wiped away, or at least forgotten for a weekend, if Brad Underwood’s team knocks off the 14th-ranked Badgers on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.
The crowd will certainly be in Illinois’ corner. When it is rocking (remember past games against Iowa and Michigan State) the Illini’s home venue is one of the best buildings in the Big Ten.
The crowd figures to be revved up for the Badgers, who fall just behind the Hawkeyes, Spartans, Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines on the most-despised list. Sorry Illinois fans, Brad Davison is out of eligibility and playing pro ball in Lithuania.
Last season, late-year wins against ranked Michigan State and Wisconsin put Illinois in position to share the Big Ten regular-season title.
The current team is a long way from that three games into the conference season, but you have to start somewhere.
“We need a win,” Underwood said on Friday. “We need to get back to playing with our swagger, with our confidence.
“This is, again, a team that beat UCLA, has beaten Texas. We’ve beaten good teams. We’ve played good teams. You’ve got to collectively as a group fight together.”
Been there, done that
Before he came to Illinois, Underwood spent the 2016-17 season in charge at Oklahoma State.
Why bring it up? Well, if you think the current 0-3 Big Ten start is rough, the Cowboys opened 0-6 in the Big 12 that year before finishing the season at 9-9 in conference play.
But that team and this one have different issues.
“At Oklahoma State, we didn’t have any problem scoring,” Underwood said. “Ninety a night. We could really score. But what we weren’t doing was defending.
“This was just the opposite.”
The talent in the Big Ten adds to the challenge.
The Cowboys finally ended the streak with a dominant 83-64 win at Texas Tech.
They kept on winning, taking 10 out of 11 to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament. At Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Oklahoma State lost 92-91 to Michigan. The Cowboys should have won. How do I know? I was in the stands, figuring Underwood would be the next Illinois coach. (OK, that part might be a stretch).
Underwood made some changes in the 2016-17 season that helped the Cowboys finish strong to reach the NCAA tournament. And led him to a job offer from Illinois.
He is looking for season-changing answers with his current team.
“This year, we’re searching for that identity,” Underwood said. “We’re getting much more comfortable.”
Saying ‘hello’
New Illinois secondary coach Antonio Fenelus made a nice first impression Friday.
The former Wisconsin defensive back came to the media room at State Farm Center after Underwood finished talking. Fenelus went around the table, shaking hands with every reporter. Classy.
How does he feel about being at Illinois?
“Amazing,” he said. “I’m excited by this opportunity. I’ve been waiting for it for a while. Happy it finally came back around.”
Fenelus played for Bret Bielema at Wisconsin. He joins the program after two seasons as a defensive analyst at LSU.
When Bielema first took over at Illinois before the 2021 season, Fenelus was one of the people he interviewed. It didn’t work out then. They stayed in contact and when Illinois had openings on the defensive staff, Bielema knew who he was going to hire.
Beyond his ties to Bielema, Fenelus played at Wisconsin with new Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. His comfort level at Illinois is high.
“It was pretty easy,” Fenelus said. “We built a tight bond when we played and stayed in touch with Coach B. and Aaron over the years.”
Fenelus knows what it is like to win at Memorial Stadium. He played for the Badgers in a 28-17 win against the Illini in 2011. Illinois led 17-7 at halftime before Wisconsin rallied.
“I remember Coach (Chris) Ash (defensive coordinator) coming in the locker room and chewing us out pretty good,” Fenelus said. “We ended up putting it together.”
Fenelus didn’t always plan to go into coaching. He saw the long hours the staff worked and decided to try something else.
His playing career ended with a torn ACL in arena football. Wanting to stay in the game, he turned to coaching.
Former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst gave him his first opportunity, hiring him as a graduate assistant.
Before working in Baton Rouge, Fenelus served as defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Division II East Central in Ada, Okla.
“Going to East Central University was the best thing I could have done,” Fenelus said. “I needed to go out and establish myself.
“What I was able to do there was grow as a coach, as a mentor. You have to wear so many hats at those levels. You’re running study table, you’re checking classes, tutoring, just being a life coach for these kids. That one of my favorite jobs.”
Fenelus worked for coach Al Johnson, who returned to Wisconsin in 2022 as running backs coach.
Fenelus’ list of mentors includes Bielema, Henry, Ash, DeMontie Cross (his position coach at Wisconsin) and Kerry Cooks, now the secondary coach at LSU.