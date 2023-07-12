Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
I want to believe Pat Fitzgerald.
I want to think he didn’t have an awareness of the hazing going on under his nose at Northwestern.
But I know better.
The scandals in college sports the past two decades have taught us one thing: Where there’s smoke, there is an out-of-control wildfire. Not brought on by accident, like a lightning strike on dry timber.
This mess is entirely the product of human nature. Something inappropriate — in this case, hazing — was clearly going within the Northwestern football program. The coaches, administrators and other players should have been protecting the victims. They didn’t.
Instead, they apparently continued rituals that go back years. The victims were powerless, which is part of the appeal for the abusers.
There was no accountability, and that is on Fitzgerald. He should have realized what was happening behind the closed doors of his fancy locker room. If he did know and did nothing about it, that is an even bigger offense.
Northwestern’s administration was part of the problem. President Michael Schill originally agreed to a two-week suspension for the football coach. It might have played out that way, except for revelations in the media detailing most of what occurred. Not in a good way.
The backlash both locally and across the country has been swift and loud. Chicago media members, never shy about pointing out the flaws of the programs they cover, have been on top of it. Big pat on the back to the newspapers, radio stations, TV stations and internet outlets digging into the story. More to follow.
This is not a one- or-two day deal. It will continue deep into the season and beyond.
Now what? Short term
Northwestern’s 2023 football season is destroyed. Not that there was much hope anyway. The Wildcats are coming off a 1-11 finish, the program’s worst in more than three decades.
New defensive coordinator David Braun, who spent the 2022 season at North Dakota State, drew the short straw and is the pick to be interim head coach. Yippee.
Take a quick screenshot of the current Northwestern roster, because it is going to change.
Players have a month to transfer to other schools and be able to play right away. Even a one-win team has guys capable of helping somewhere.
Linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller should have Power Five takers if they want to bolt.
Recruiting will suffer in a huge way. As of Tuesday evening, Northwestern had 14 commitments for the 2024 class and was ranked No. 53 nationally, according to Rivals.com. Almost impossible to recruit with an interim head coach.
The news won’t be better when Northwestern returns to the field.
The Wildcats open the season Sept. 3 with what was to be a critical game at Rutgers Looks like Greg Schiano got a break, hosting a depleted Northwestern team.
The only likely win on the Northwestern schedule is the Oct. 7 home matchup with Howard.
Early games against UTEP and Duke, the latter in Durham, N.C., favor the opponents.
Michigan and Ohio State aren’t on the schedule, but Northwestern hosts Penn State. You can put that in the W column for the Nittany Lions right now.
So can Illinois with the Nov. 25 game on Senior Day. The hat (Land of Lincoln Trophy) stays in C-U.
More than three wins will be a reason for Northwestern to consider Braun as a permanent replacement. More likely, it will be another 1-11 season and one of the ugliest two-year runs in program history.
Now what? Long term
Fitzgerald is indicating he will fight his firing in court. Doubtful Northwestern wants any part of a legal tussle.
So that could end in an out-of-court settlement, with neither side revealing the dollar amount.
Part of the isssue for Northwestern is the school’s unwillingness to be open. If the same thing happened at a public school, the records would be available. Oh, well.
Northwestern is planning an $800 million renovation at Ryan Field. But it is a solid bet the project gets paused for a second or two. Although, this might be the best time to be stadium-less. The team will have a tough time filling stands at a big high school the next few years. Might as well start the demolition now.
Eventually, Northwestern will need a new coach. I agree with colleague Scott Richey, who said the new guy should have no Northwestern ties. Start fresh, even if that eliminates a qualified hanidate like New York Giants assistant Mike Kafka.
Of the lists I’ve seen, the best options are Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Duke’s Mike Elko.
Given the condition the program will be in when the new guy arrives, it will take a massive contract with seven years for security.
There are some positives to mention during the job interviews. Like the proximity to Chicago, lavish practice facility and the chance to work in the Big Ten.
But returning Northwestern to even a mediocre level will be a challenge. When preseason Big Ten picks are made in 2024, Northwestern opens at No. 16 in the expanded league.