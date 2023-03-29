CHAMPAIGN — Over the years, Chicago Mount Carmel has been good for Illinois football. And for the college game in general.
Former Illini star Simeon Rice played there for Frank Lenti. So did standout tight end Matt Cushing. And linebacker Jerry Schumacher. And defensive linemen Derrick Strong and Glenn Foster. And many more.
Among those who got away from Illinois include Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb and Nebraska All-American linebacker Ed Stewart. Current Illini and proud Mount Carmel alum Kenenna Odeluga knows the Caravan-to-Illini tradition. And is happy to be a part of it.
“I always wanted to stay home,” Odeluga said at the Smith Center. “That was something that I always thought about. Earlier in my high school career, it was kind of shaky with recruiting, so I didn’t know if it was going to be a possibility. Once Coach (Bret) Bielema gave me that opportunity, I knew there wouldn’t be any other place I’d want to be.”
He isn’t the only Mount Carmel grad on the current roster. In 2022, defensive lineman Raashaan Wilkins Jr. joined the Illini as a transfer from Vanderbilt and remains with the team in 2023.
Odeluga, a sophomore linebacker, is competing for playing time. There is as an opening after productive Isaac Darkangelo ran out of eligibility. The Northern Michigan transfer led the team in tackles in 2022.
Odeluga played in all 13 games last season, recording eight tackles, including two sacks.
What is he hoping to accomplish in the spring?
“Just trying to fine tune everything that I worked on from last year,” he said. “One of the things is consistency, really trying to lock in all the things I’ve learned and just try to produce on the field, too. That means preparation. That means doing what I have to do off the field to get myself ready. It just means competing and bringing my best every day.”
Playing time decisions are up to the coaches: Bielema, defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and linebacker coach Andy Buh.
“My goal is to do whatever the coaches want me to do,” Odeluga said. “Use my God-given abilities, strength, speed, physicality. Along with the mental part of it and allow myself to be of use to them.”
Odeluga is a big fan of Henry, who takes over for Ryan Walters as coordinator.
“Coach Henry is awesome.” Odeluga said. “He stepped into that role and he’s taken advantage of it. He’s a leader of men. The whole defense trusts him. I like what he’s doing with the defense, and I like his vision for it. Having someone in-house is such a benefit to it. There’s not too much changeover. I just can’t wait to see what we do this year.”
Odeluga has kind words for Buh, too.
“Playing for Coach Buh, it’s like playing for a real linebackers coach,” Odeluga said. “There are a lot of similarities between Coach Buh and my high school coach (Jordan Lynch). They expect a lot from you, but they also teach you a lot. The ferocity you need to be a linebacker is something they will instill in you every day. There are no days off.”
What does a dream season look like for Odeluga? It isn’t about sacks or tackles.
“I’m just worried about winning,” Odeluga said.
Special skill
The Illinois coaches want to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2023. The nation’s top scoring defense in 2022 was only 64th nationally in sacks. Bringing the heat seems to be strength for Odeluga.
“That’s definitely something I’ve been trying to work on, especially with Coach Buh and our new outside linebackers coach, Coach (Charlie) Bullen,” Odeluga said. “They’ve helped me a lot.”
Odeluga has the tools to be an effective pass rusher.
“He’s got great change of direction,” Buh said. “He’s compact, but he’s long in his upper body.”
Nobody in the history of the school made life more miserable for quarterbacks than Rice. He had an Illinois record 44 1/2 sacks — best at the school by 21 1/2.
“At my high school, they did a great job of teaching us the legacy,” Odeluga said. “One of the guys they talked about a lot was Simeon Rice and his whole story, coming from high school where his freshman year he was on the ‘B team’ and seeing all that he’s accomplished throughout the high school, college and NFL level is something you want to aspire to be. It gives you hope that if you keep working, things will pay off.”
Odeluga has never met Rice, who is a member of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
But he’d like to.
“Definitely, definitely. Who doesn’t want to meet Simeon Rice?,” Odeluga said.
Quick study
When he first joined Bielema’s team in 2021, Odeluga had to adjust to the college game. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted part of his prep career. College was a fresh start.
“Being able to come here and be fully set on working and doing everything you need to do was hard at the beginning,” he said. “As you go through it, it starts to get easier.”
He played in only three games in 2021 and preserved his redshirt. The 2022 year went better on and off the field. Odeluga earned Academic-All Big Ten honors in 2022.
“The school part hasn’t been hard,” Odeluga said. “The hard part about it is balancing football with the academics part. They give you a lot of time to finish your work. They give you a lot of resources to help you. You just have to have good time management and be able to focus on those studies.”