CHAMPAIGN — For once, the Illinois defense got most of the postgame attention. It makes sense. A year after getting humbled each week, Lovie Smith’s unit limited Akron to 192 yards and three points. The Illinois defense ranks 13th nationally in yards allowed, a step up from 128th. So give them their moment.
But Rod Smith’s guys carried their share of the load, too. Maybe not as flashy as the defense. But every bit as effective. With room to grow.
Illinois gained 401 yards in the opener, good for 73rd nationally. Scoring is what really matters and the Illini are tied for 29th. The same number Alabama hit in its opener against Duke.Good company.
Rod Smith looked at the tape later Saturday. It set up a good night’s sleep.
The offense wasn’t perfect. It never is. But the offense used equal parts run (207 yards) and pass (194). Just the way Smith wants it.
“I hope we can do whatever we’d like,” Smith said. “That would be nice if we could do that. I’ve always said, ‘You want to be as balanced as you can. You never want to be one-dimensional.’ If you are, you’re going to probably hit a road block at some point in time.”
He saw it happen at Illinois in 2018.
“We did some good things and we also hit some roadblocks,” Smith said. “My goal is to get more balanced. It doesn’t mean 50-50 run-pass. It means being able to run it whenever you want and do it efficiently. To me, that’s the key. We’re not there, but we’re working toward it. I like the path our guys are on right now.”
Strong debut
Former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters impressed Smith in his first start.
“I thought he played really well,” Smith said. “Really was in control. Saw the field well. Made great decisions I thought.”
There are areas where Peters can get better.
“The one thing you’d probably like to have back is he missed a couple throws down in the red zone that could have been touchdowns,” Smith said. “One of them I don’t think was his fault. We’ve got to get a better route by the wideout.”
One game down, 11 to go. At least.
“Definitely something to build on,” Smith said.
Peters gained instant respect from his teammates.
“He was slinging it,” offensive tackle Alex Palczewski said.
Even better for the linemen was Peters’ 20-yard touchdown run.
“I was so happy about that run,” Palczewski said. “Everyone always says, ‘Oh, he’s a pocket passer, not much of an athlete.’ Nope. He was torching dudes, snatching ankles.”
There was balance among the Illini receivers. Eight different players caught at least one pass, led by Ricky Smalling with four.
“It tells you Brandon Peters was seeing the field,” Smith said. “He was reading coverages and taking what the defense gives him. There were times we tried to cross some things up and take some shots with certain people.
“It gives me confidence as a play-caller that now when I throw the ball in a certain area I know it’s going to have a great chance to be caught.”
Offensive consistency allowed the Illini to avoid many second- or third-and-longs.
“When you are second-and-10, second-and-15, that’s miserable,” Smith said. “I need help when it comes to that. I told our guys, ‘Keep doing what you’ve been doing. Keep getting better at your skill.’”
Doing their part
Of course, everyone on offense looks better when the linemen are doing their job. The Illini line allowed Peters to get sacked once.
“I thought they did pretty well,” Smith said. “He had pretty much a clean pocket for the most part. The one sack, Brandon held it a little bit too long.”
“We want to make sure that Brandon leaves unscathed and completely clean so he looks pretty for all the media,” Palczewski said.
Guard Kendrick Green had a strong performance.
“He’s physical. He’s nasty. He’s athletic,” Smith said. “He’s what you want in an offensive lineman. He pulled one time on a counter and just completely molly-whopped this dude (translation: ran him over). It was beautiful. I loved it. I could watch it all weekend. I had it on rewind in my house.”
The linemen promise the offense can play better.
“We left a lot of points out there and we left a lot of yards,” Palczewski said. “If we fix that stuff we can be even more dangerous on offense. It’s easy stuff to fix.”
Bob Asmussen