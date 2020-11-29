On Saturday, Illinois was supposed to host No. 3 Ohio State. But then, you know, COVID-19. Here’s what I’m thinking after I didn’t spend Saturday at Memorial Stadium like I had planned thanks to the cancellation that happened Friday night:
➜ 1. Never a good sign when you get a late-night call from Loren Tate. Unless he just wants to chat about sports. Then it’s all good. This was not that kind of call. He told me about the game being called off. We both said some bad words, probably more me than him. I actually don’t think he swears as far as you know.
➜ 2. Next thing that has to be written: Ohio State made the right call. If there is a high number of positive COVID-19 cases on the team, it would be irresponsible to play the game. It means the protocols put in place by the Big Ten are being properly followed. The testing is working and keeping infected players, coaches and staff off the field.
➜ 3. Let’s give the Big Ten some credit for handling COVID-19 the best of the Power 5 from a health standpoint. The rules in the Big Ten are more demanding than they are for the rest of the leagues. In the long run, I believe this will show the Big Ten in a good light.
➜ 4. Time for a bit of criticism directed at the Big Ten. I apologize if I have written this before, but the conference should have stuck with its original revised schedule. The one that allowed for flexibility if games were lost because of COVID-19. If there were a couple openings in each schedule, many of the games could have been played. That won’t happen now.
➜ 5. Perhaps the Big Ten should have kicked off its season several weeks earlier than it did. National health experts all along warned of a late fall, early winter spike in cases, which we are seeing now. Had the Big Ten started play in early to mid-September, it would have a much better chance to get to the finish line. Water under the bridge.
➜ 6. All sorts of credit to school officials and medical experts at Illinois for the work they have done so far. Only two reported COVID-19 cases on the Illini football team shows a high level of competency. Others could learn from Illinois.
➜ 7. The players and coaches have done an excellent job of following the rules. There are obviously plenty of cases on campus and in the community, but the team’s efforts to avoid crowds and potentially high-risk situations is a lesson for all of us.
➜ 8. Want to feel bad for someone about the loss of the Illinois-Ohio State game? How about the families of the players? The Hansens and the Epsteins traveled this week from Florida with the hopes of seeing Illini linebacker Jake Hansen and Illini running back Mike Epstein on the field against the Buckeyes. That’s a long trip to be told Ohio State couldn’t make it. The families will be back next week for “Senior Day” against Iowa.
➜ 9. I wonder if Illinois State would have been up for a game on Saturday? Probably. The Redbirds didn’t get their day at Memorial Stadium this season but will doubtless be on future schedules.
➜ 10. Having no Illini game to cover Saturday gave me a chance to catch up on the rest of the Big Ten. Well, at least the teams that were still playing. Don’t forget, Minnesota and Wisconsin called their game off, ending an amazing streak of games between the schools. I consider that streak ongoing next year. You have to make a pandemic exception.
➜ 11. Some might suggest that Illinois was fortunate not to have to play Ohio State, which entered as a heavy favorite. I beg to differ. Playing the Buckeyes would have given the Illini a chance to shock college football. They like doing that based on last year’s win against Wisconsin. And I promise there was not a single Illinois player or coach afraid of the Buckeyes.
➜ 12. Now, Illinois is 2-3 with games left against Iowa, Northwestern and the Mystery Date game on Dec. 19. That finale is supposed to be against a comparable team from the East Division. I’m hoping that game is at Memorial Stadium and really hoping the Big Ten will eventually share some specific details about the format.
➜ 13. Ohio State’s second “no contest” could hurt its chances to qualify for the Big Ten championship. Teams are supposed to play at least six games to be eligible, though there is some wiggle room. Something tells me conference leaders will do everything they can to allow Ohio State to play.
➜ 14. I’ve heard the idea that Michigan might choose to say it can’t play to mess up Ohio State’s postseason chances. I don’t see that happening. The Wolverines would much rather play against the Buckeyes on Dec. 12 with a chance to break their hearts.
➜ 15. I’ve got a tough call to make Sunday morning when I fill out my AP Top 25 ballot. The Buckeyes have now missed two games with no guarantee they will be able to play next week against Michigan State. I have Ohio State at No. 3, but was already considering dropping it below Clemson.
➜ 16. It will be more difficult to justify jumping a one-loss team over the Buckeyes.
➜ 17. One bowl the Big Ten won’t have to worry about is the Pinstripe. The game at New York’s Yankee Stadium is called for 2020 because of health concerns. Smart. I have seen Illinois play games at baseball parks and it usually goes well. Maybe next year.
➜ 18. I fully expect the number of bowls to dwindle in the coming weeks. The Fenway, Quick Lane and Holiday are among those that have already been called off. For fans who think there are too many postsason games (you are wrong), COVID-19 is weeding some of them out.
➜ 19. I watched every second of the Iowa-Nebraska game on Friday. The Hawkeyes are rolling, especially defensively. After falling behind early in the second half, they dominated the rest of the game. The Hawkeyes will move into my Top 25 this week.
➜ 20. But Iowa is beatable for Illinois. The Hawkeyes were outgained by Nebraska and quarterback Spencer Petras played average football. Iowa was saved by running back Tyler Goodson, who went over 100 yards. Right now, I believe Illinois-Iowa will be decided by less than a touchdown. The Hawkeyes are careful with the ball, which works against an Illinois strength.