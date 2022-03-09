What’s the criteria of a “special moment”? Well, if it hasn’t happened for a while. Like 17 years.
There was the Illinois men’s basketball team Sunday night, confetti flying as fans stormed the court. For the first time since 2005, the Illini were Big Ten regular-season champions.
Seasons come and go. But this one will be remembered late into the century. No matter what happens next.
Brad Underwood summed it up best: “This was not an easy season.”
You can say that again. And again. And again.
The trouble actually started at the end of the 2020-21 season . The top-seeded Illini lost to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament. It was a bummer for Ayo Dosunmu, who played the final game of his decorated career. Lots of anguish for the fans, while at the same time great motivation for the current team.
More potholes were coming. Underwood’s three assistant coaches left, with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman moving to Kentucky and Stephen Gentry returning to Gonzaga.
Man/mountain Kofi Cockburn was out, then back in. He made extra moolah by selling some of his stuff and was given a three-game suspension by the NCAA. Unfair? Absolutely. Especially when you consider players are now cashing in on their names without the fear of penalty.
Absent its star, Illinois had no trouble at the start against Jackson State and Arkansas State, winning by an average of 31½ points. But the third game at Marquaette was a challenge. Without Cockburn to contend with, the Golden Eagles scored a 67-66 victory in Milwaukee.
Cockburn returned for the next game, but the outcome was the same. Playing in Kansas City, Cincinnati rolled by 20.
Panic among the fan base? You betcha.
They were thinking national title. Not 2-2. The team regrouped with five wins in a row, including Big Ten games against Rutgers and Iowa. Those would prove to be critical late in the season.
The third and final loss of 2021 came at home against No. 11 Arizona on Dec. 11. Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer scored 27 and 25, respectively, in Arizona’s 83-79 win. Three months later, there is no shame in losing a close one to the Wildcats, who are No. 2.
Since that game, Illinois has lost just five times. Twice to No. 9 Purdue, at Rutgers (like a lot of other good teams), at Maryland and at home against Ohio State.
The loss to the Buckeyes seemed to put an Illinois Big Ten title in peril. And when Wisconsin held on to beat Purdue last Tuesday, Illinois’ hopes appeared to be doomed. All Wisconsin had to do to take the title by its lonesome was beat last-place Nebraska at home. On Senior Day. Piece of cake. Until it wasn’t.
The hard part
Of course, the Illini were checking out the Wisconsin-Nebraska game. Can’t blame them.
They had to be optimistic when the Cornhuskers took a halftime lead. Not so much after the Badgers stormed back to seemingly take control.
In the final minutes, playing without injured star Johnny Davis, Wisconsin couldn’t score. Nebraska moved ahead and held on for the win.
It set up an unexpected scenario at State Farm Center, where the home team had a chance for the Big Ten trophy.
First, Illinois fell behind by 15. Just another in a long string of road blocks.
The Illini were missing another key piece as Jacob Grandison sat out with a bum shoulder.
Andre Curbelo, who had his own injury issues this season, came through with a big game. So did Coleman Hawkins, who just missed a double-double.
Cockburn and Plummer had their usual A games. Da’Monte Williams made big plays, like legacy seniors tend to do. And the trophy was in hand.
Tough as nails
The 2021-22 Illinois basketball team isn’t the best in school history. That honor likely goes to the 1988-89 or 2004-05 squads.
While those teams had their share of adversity (Kendall Gill missing time, for instance), the troubles weren’t as severe as for the current team. The 2004-05 team had the same starters every game: James Augustine, Dee Brown, Luther Head, Roger Powell Jr. and Deron Williams. An amazing run of good fortune.
Nobody has started all 30 games on the current team. Only four guys — Plummer, Williams, Hawkins and Omar Payne — have played in every game.
Curbelo, considered an All-Big Ten player before the season, missed 14 games because of a concussion and illness. He appears to now be reaching his expected level of play. There would be two or three more wins had he been able to go every game.
Still, despite all the trauma and drama, the Illini are in position to exceed last year’s finish. Maybe by a wide margin.
The No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament won’t have to play until Friday morning. And that will be against the tired survivor of Thursay’s game betwen Indiana and Michigan. If the Illini win that, they face a likely rematch with Rutgers or Iowa.
Earning the top seed in the Big Ten tournament enhanced Illinois’ chances in the Big Dance. Win a couple games in Indy, or the whole thing, and Illinois moves up to the No. 3 seed line. It should also ensure a nearby trip for the first two rounds, with many bracketologists placing Illinois in Milwaukee. One of the regional sites is Chicago’s United Center, which would be filled with Illinois fans if their favorite team makes it.
Underwood talked/screamed about bringing home more trophies. One is already in hand. The team can repeat as Big Ten tournament champs. And the big trophy, which was oh-so-close to coming to Champaign 17 years ago, remains a possibility. Maybe it is time.