Fill-in tailback Reggie Love III will play a key role. So will the veteran offensive line. And the receivers, led by Isaiah Williams.
But the key to Illinois’ offensive success against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl next week starts and stops with one-year rental quarterback, Tommy DeVito.
Monday’s game will be the proud New Jersey native’s last opportunity to impress. For most Illinois fans, he did that long ago.
DeVito has a chance to match Juice Williams (2007) as the only nine-game winner in the last two decades at Illinois. You have to go back to 2001 and Kurt Kittner to find someone who led the team to more victories (10) in a single season. That’s good company for an Illinois quarterback.
DeVito’s wining year was a much bigger surprise than what Kittner and Williams accomplished. Kittner was two years removed from an eight-win season. And Williams starred on a team with multiple future NFL players and two All-Americans.
Counting downAt Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, No. 3 had one of his final press sessions as a collegian.
During his one-year in Champaign-Urbana, the 24-year-old DeVito was always at ease with a camera or tape recorder pointed in his direction. He didn’t seek attention, but didn’t run from it either.
Frankly, it is a good sign when a quarterback is comfortable with the media. DeVito shared personal stories, like the time he talked about the photo of his late grandmother that he wore. Touching stuff.
DeVito has a good sense of humor, which comes in handy after a tough loss.
DeVito put the team first and never talked about personal goals. Guys always say they would trade touchdowns and yards for wins, but with DeVito it is clear he means it.
“As a quarterback, that’s the only thing that really matters,” DeViito said.
DeVito enters the bowl hitting 69.9 percent of his passes (234 of 335) and should easily break Nathan Scheelhaase’s single-season completion percentage record of 66.7 set in 2013.
Against Mississippi State, DeVito will look to add to his 15 touchdown passes while avoiding an increase in his coordinator-pleasing four interceptions. Nothing wrong with taking care of the ball, especially when your offense is moving well. DeVito has no problem running when asked. He has five touchdowns among his 63 tries.
With Chase Brown out of the bowl and off to the NFL, don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. calls DeVito’s number more often.
Nice tryDeVito was hoping to be back at Illinois in 2023. One more year with Lunney, which would have seen his numbers climb.
DeVito and Illinois coach Bret Bielema asked the NCAA to let DeVito return. It worked last season for offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and tight end Michael Marchese. But DeVito was turned down.
“It was hectic,” DeVito said. “I don’t know if Coach (Bielema) wants me to talk about the whole thing. There was highs and lows. At first, it was kind of like, ‘Probably not.’ A couple weeks later, it was like, ‘We’re about 90 percent right now.’ Then all of the sudden, it was like, ‘Cut.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ I’m just rolling with the punches.”
So DeVito will try pro football. But not before his final college game in Tampa, which is much warmer than New Jersey and Illinois.
“For me, there was no question. I was 100 percent playing,” DeVito said Wednesday. “Unless the whole, entire O-line opted out. That might have been the only time I would have been like, ‘Well, Coach B., what are we doing?’ I was playing the whole way. I was excited for it.”
He’s been “knocking the Christmas rust off with all the food that everyone’s been eating.”
DeVito said he feels as healthy as he has all year.
It hasn’t been a dream season for DeVito. To hit that level, the team would have had to reach the Big Ten title game and win its way to the Rose Bowl.
Though it didn’t happen, it was closer than most imagined possible,
“I couldn’t ask for a better ending,” DeVito said.
After the bowl, DeVito will stay in Florida to prepare for his shot at the NFL.
“I’m going to do all my draft training down here,” he said. “Be able to stay in the sun a little bit longer. Maybe I’ll be able to get my tan back.
“I’m looking forward to it. One thing at a time. Handle this game, and end it up the right way.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.