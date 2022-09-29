CHAMPAIGN — Thirty-seven schools received votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Including four from the Big Ten.
Illinois wasn’t one of them. Kansas was. So was Syracuse. And even James Madison. But not the team which plays its home games at First and Kirby.
In fact, Illinois hasn’t been ranked in almost 11 years. The last time came in mid-October, 2011, just before Ron Zook’s team lost 21-14 at Purdue. Illinois hasn’t been back in the AP Top 25 since.
Saturday in Cheeseland, Illinois can again become a college football factor. Or at least move in that direction.
Illinois plays at Wisconsin in an 11 a.m. kickoff against the favored Badgers. If Bret Bielema’s guys upset the hosts, it will raise some eyebrows for fans at home watching the scores on the ESPN crawl. Might draw a few “Hmmmms” too.
Will a victory in Madison, Wis., get the Illini ranked? Not on my ballot. Or that of Nathan Baird, an AP Top 25 voter and the Ohio State beat writer for cleveland.com.
“They weren’t even a team I considered this week,” said Baird, a Jamaica High School graduate and Indianola native.
But a surprise at Camp Randall Stadium will be a much-needed start.
“It still means something to win at Wisconsin,” Baird said. “It would be more a step in the direction of relevance than beating anybody they’ve beaten so far.”
That would be Wyoming, Virginia and Chattanooga. With a Big Ten loss at Indiana, too.
“It’s a program that needs momentum,” Baird said. “It’s not that different than the Kansas situation. These are two of the worst programs in Power Five for a decade or more. Your first step has to be getting on the field and making the rest of the Big Ten respect you.”
The return of Illinois football to national relevancy is not going to happen overnight. Insert sports cliche here: It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You’ve got to crawl before you can run. Get the picture?
Likewise, the deterioration of the Illinois football brand didn’t happen because of one bad season. It came because of a string of bad decisions and hiring mistakes. A cavalcade of ineptitude.
Zook should have been supported in 2011, not tossed aside by then-athletic director Mike Thomas.
Zook had the team in a fairly happy place. Back-to-back bowl winning seasons for the first time in program history. A solid relationship with the state’s high school coaches. A steady flow of players from other parts of the country.
Had Illinois kept Zook instead of telling him to go, 10 consecutive losing seasons would not have ensued.
Tim Beckman wasn’t the answer. Bill Cubit wasn’t given a chance. You can argue his one season in charge ranks among the best since 2011. He was the coach in 2015, the last time the team was 4-1. It’s a mark Illinois will try to equal with a win Saturday.
Hiring Lovie Smith in 2016 was an unforced error by then-young athletic director Josh Whitman. He thought he was making a splash. Turned out to be a belly flop.
Smith was too far removed from college football. What the program desperately needed: innovation on both sides of the ball and solid recruiting, which he never delivered.
Whitman got a do-over and seems to found an answer. Bielema has shown he can win in the Big Ten at a high level. He has a plan and the right people in place to help him carry it out.
The program is actually ahead of the curve in some ways. Few expected the team to win five games and just miss a bowl bid in Bielema’s rookie season. Now, he is a win at his old school away from being the talk of the Midwest.
Good timing awardThe Big Ten West title is there for a taking. Iowa isn’t Iowa. Wisconsin isn’t Wisconsin. Nebraska is a mess. Northwestern is playing like it did back in the Rick Venturi days (look it up). Purdue just escaped against Florida Atlantic.
Only Minnesota is performing at a Top 25 level, and the Gophers’ only win of significance came against gasping Michigan State.
Illinois has only one game left where it will be a heavy underdog, the Nov. 19 trip to No. 4 Michigan. Every other game is winnable. Of course, every other game is losable, too.
The key is Saturday at Wisconsin. Every breakthrough season for Illinois the last two decades included a victory against the Badgers. Ron Turner’s 2001 Big Ten champions rallied late for a 42-35 victory against Wisconsin. Kurt Kittner hit Brandon Lloyd for a 22-yard touchdown pass with six minutes left, the final score of the game.
In 2007, Illinois ended Wisconsin’s 14-game win streak with a 31-26 victory. Rashard Mendenhall and Juice Williams led the way for Illinois.
No need to remind Bielema about the game. He was on the Wisconsin sideline that day in his second season as the Badgers’ head coach.
Beating the Badgers on Saturday is only part of what’s needed to take Illinois off the Power Five scrap pile. Follow-up wins against Iowa and Minnesota would get Illinois bowl eligible and thinking about a trip to Indianapolis to play against, gulp, Ohio State.
Don’t worry, be happyThose with a roster and and a calendar realize Illinois will have a talent deficit in 2023.
Star tailback Chase Brown is certainly jumping to the NFL. The offensive line loses at least two starters. Defensively, Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton can get paid to play in the pros in 2023.
Quarterback Tommy DeVito will be gone. Receiver Isaiah Williams might be, too.
Bielema will have some serious rebuilding to do. But unlike in the past, there is a way to do it without having the floor drop out of the program. The transfer portal provides access to proven players. Because there will be no scholarship limit for the class, the coach can add whatever he needs.
Illinois fans should spend exactly zero seconds worrying about the future.
The only season that matters is the current one. Win six or seven or eight or nine games and Bielema will have proof he can get it done in Champaign. The top recruits won’t all flock to Champaign-Urbana, but they will take his calls.
It’s a start. Like a win in Wisconsin. A chance to again be part of the college football conversation.