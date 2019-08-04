Tate | Receiver spots are up for grabs this Illini training camp Somehow, against all odds, fourth-year Illini receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker must resolve 2018’s butter-fingered issues and locate sticky digits among 14 candidates who began football drills Friday.

URBANA — A fair question: Why would three Southern Cal football players fly halfway across the country and transfer to Illinois?

Defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. came up with one reason: traffic.

“I’ve always been in a big city my whole life,” Betiku said. “I went back to L.A. this past week before camp and I got fed up with the traffic. I was like, ‘I can’t wait to get back to Champaign.’”

Other reasons exist, too.

“Down the street, there’s good food and everybody here is really nice,” Betiku said. “The hospitality here is great.”

Betiku, along with receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe form the Trojan Trio, who are looking for fresh starts in C-U.

They were all high-profile recruits who weren’t able to make a dent at the Pac-12 power.

There are two ways to get to the Rose Bowl, so Betiku, Imatorbhebhe and Sidney are trying Plan B(ig Ten).

“I just want to show the world what I’m made of,” Betiku said. “I feel great to be back on the field.”

It’s been a while. Last time was in preparation for the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

Now an Illini, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Betiku had a good performance Saturday morning during the Illini’s second practice of training camp, especially as a pass rusher. He hassled the quarterbacks all morning at the Campus Recreation Fields.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable, putting my moves back together,” Betiku said.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith hopes the ex-Trojans, along with Michigan transfer quarterback Brandon Peters and Alabama transfer offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, give the team a boost to a bowl bid. Similar to an MLB team adding proven winners to push a young group toward the playoffs.

“When you go the grad transfer route, yes, we’re looking for a good player,” Smith said. “But it’s more than that.”

They have a “winning mindset” which has an impact on the rest of the Illini.

“All those guys have been outstanding,” Smith said.

Betiku wants to make his new coaches happy.

“Every day I wake up, I think about a Big Ten championship,” Betiku said, “When we lift that trophy, it will be great to do that on the big stage with Coach Lovie, Coach (Austin Clark), Coach Lou (Hernandez), everybody. We work so hard. The city of Champaign deserves it.”

Long way from home

Betiku has one of the most unique stories on the team. And he doesn’t mind sharing.

He was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, a city of 13.9 million, or 13.8 million more than Champaign-Urbana.

Betiku didn’t play sports until he moved to the United States.

His parents prioritized education. They were worried about the possibility of Betiku getting hurt playing football.

But his athletic ability presented a chance to continue his education.

Betiku became a four-star recruit at Serra High School in California. Betiku was rated the nation’s No. 4 strongside defensive end prospect as a high school senior. He held offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and others. Before picking the Trojans.

He enrolled at Southern Cal for the spring semester in 2016 and played in five games as a rookie.

In his sophomore season, Betiku played in nine games, recording two tackles.

He didn’t play in 2018 after offseason hip surgery.

Betiku is all football now. But he has plenty of other interests. An international relations major at Southern Cal, he follows politics.

“That’s all I watch on TV,” Betiku said. “I watch Trevor Noah’s show. And ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’”

Not that he wants to be politician.

“I don’t want to lie,” Betiku said.

Betiku is a big music fan. He plays guitar and piano “whenever I feel a little stressed.”

He is also a painter.

“I drew a lot of comic books growing up,” Betiku said.

Ready to help

Sidney and Imatorbhebhe are working at a need position. Though the room is packed with players, there isn’t an obvious go-to guy like Mikey Dudek or Geronimo Allison. The leading returning receiver, Ricky Smalling, caught 33 passes last season.

In two years at Southern Cal, Sidney caught 10 passes for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

Sidney, who didn’t get cleared to join the Illini until last week, is enjoying the reboot.

“I love it,” Sidney said. “This team’s kind of an underdog. I feel like I’ve been an underdog my whole life. It fits perfect. We’ve all got a chip on our shoulders.”

In order to help, Sidney is willing “to do whatever this team needs me to do. If I don’t know how to do it, I’m going to learn how to do it.”

Sidney earned a communications degree at Southern Cal. With a theater minor.

“I’d like to act,” Sidney said. Sports broadcasting or working with kids could also be in his future.

Imatorbhebhe had a Southern Cal experience similar to Sidney, catching two passes for 11 yards in two seasons.

As a senior at North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School, Imatorbhebhe was a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, with offers from Alabama. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

He enrolled for the spring semester in 2016 and redshirted. He saw limited time in 2017 and didn’t play last season after suffering a sprained ankle.

What happened at Souther Cal drives the new Illini.

“We can’t slack,” Betiku said. “Sometimes, it’s easy to get carried away and forget. But when you have someone here to remind you, ‘Remember why we’re here. Remember what you’ve been through. Let’s get it.’ This is our opportunity to be great.”

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.