CHAMPAIGN — Of course, the Illinois football team wants a full house for Saturday night’s game against Iowa. Loud enough that they can hear the crowd on Green Street.
Illinois is 4-1 and tied for first in the Big Ten West. It is coming off a dominant performance at Wisconsin, where it ended 20 years of disappointment with a 34-10 victory.
Could it be Illinois is no longer Illinois? That 10 consecutive losing seasons are about to give way to a long run of success? The guy in charge sure seems to think so.
Before he was even hired by Josh Whitman, second-year coach Bret Bielema talked about packing Memorial Stadium. And both boss and coach were thinking big.
“Not just a one-hit wonder,” Bielema said this week. “We’re not trying to just do this one time against Iowa. We’re trying to show them that this can be done over a period of time. I couldn’t be more excited to be engaged with an athletic department that feels that way and a community, too.”
Beautiful Memorial Stadium seats 60,670. Barely half that number showed for the first three home games in 2022, with the high-water mark an announced crowd of 37,832 for the season opener against Wyoming.
It’s a bad look for the program, which is trying to lure potential recruits to sign up. For the top players, crowds mean something and in recent years, smaller crowds have worked against Illinois.
In the Big Ten, Illinois lags far behind Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska when it comes to fan enthusiasm.
Memorial Stadium hasn’t seen a sellout in six years when fans packed the venue for Lovie Smith’s second game in charge of the Illini against North Carolina. Crowd-wise, it has been pretty much downhill since then.
The largest crowd for Bielema’s better-than-expected 5-7 debut season was 41,064 for opener against Nebraska.
Saturday’s crowd for the game against Iowa should be bigger. How much bigger? Nobody will say.
The Illinois athletic department isn’t making any crowd projections this week. I don’t really blame them. Between ticket giveaways and reduced-priced packages, the crowd number is a moving target.
The timing helps with attendance. A night kickoff makes it easy for those from the Chicago area and other parts of the state to make the trip. The weather will be football-y, with temperatures in the mid-50s at the start. The lines for water should be shorter than those for hot chocolate and coffee.
Good seats are still available in most parts of the building. My guess is the crowd approaches 50,000 but falls short of a sellout. If Illinois beats Iowa for the first time in 14 years, the next sellout will come the following week for the 11 a.m. homecoming matchup with Minnesota.
Making a mark
For the players, the more fans the merrier. Think about it: What athletes enjoy playing in front of crowds? The correct answer is all of them.
First, they played in front of friends and family as kids. Later, the general public started watching as they moved from high school to college.
So if 60,670 show for Saturday night, Illini star receiver Isaiah Williams will notice.
“It will mean everything to me,” the nation’s No. 12 receiver said. “Having a packed crowd, it gives a home team an advantage. It will be huge. That’s just energy players feed off of. It does matter.”
Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo put it another way.
“Having a big crowd is sweet,” he said.
Coaches have a different take. They see the potential for disrupting the opponent.
“Crowd noise and everything makes life hard on an offense, so fill this bad boy up. Let’s go,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said.
“It’s hard to communicate. Especially if you’re an offense that has to get a lot of verbiage out. It’s an added element they have to work and prepare for.”
Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry played at a place, Wisconsin, where the fans are a factor. Now, he wants to see the same kind of effect at his current school.
“A crowd can literally dictate a game,” Henry said. “Too loud and maybe their offense jumps offsides in a very pivotal moment of the game.”
Then, Henry made a pitch, the kind we’ve been hearing all week.
“Fans: Come out and support this team,” he said. “The guys are playing really hard. We want you to pack that stadium.
“There’s no secret about what basketball’s been doing. They’ve won a lot of games. For the most part, that place is packed. We just want that opportunity. I think guys are really going to relish it.”
Crowds can get in the visitors’ heads, while inspiring the home team.
“It’s all about the energy,” Kane said. “Once the crowd gets rolling, especially as a defense, and you feel the crowd behind you, you’re playing with an extra added little oomph.”
History lesson
One coach on the current staff knows what it is like to play at a full Memorial Stadium.
Receivers coach George McDonald was at Illinois for sellouts in 1994 and 1995 against Michigan, Penn State and Michigan again.
“There’s that humanistic element when the stadium is packed and we’re having success,” McDonald said, “we’re feeding off that energy.”
But big crowds don’t guarantee success. If they did, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State would win every game.
“It still comes down to what your execution is,” McDonald said. “We want it packed, but we also want to be focused, doing our jobs. At the end of the day, we’ve got to beat the man in front of us.”
The best way for the Illini to pack the place is obvious.
“Once we win and continue to win, we won’t have to talk about fans because they will already be there,” McDonald said.
Former Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther, who just went into the department’s Hall of Fame, saw lulls in attendance during his 20 years in charge.
A big victory or two revved up attendance.
“That’s what it is,” Guenther said. “If you look historically, it flips over as you become more and more competitive.”
More wins equate to an increased market.
“We draw pretty well in the central Illinois area. Very loyal,” Guenther said. “When you start reaching out into the larger market places like Chicago, it takes an effort. They’ve got other options.
“Everybody loves a winner. I think as this thing moves in that direction, I think you’ll start to see Memorial Stadium fill up. That’s really the key. People want to see competitive games. The No. 1 factor is winning. Pretty simple.”