CHAMPAIGN — If he stuck to the original plan, Alex Palczewski would be 10 days away from knowing his upcoming destination.
But the veteran offensive lineman hit the pause button.
Palczewski knows he is spending the 2022 season with the Illinois football team. And he is thrilled about it.
“I have another nine months to play at the University of Illinois,” Palczewski said. “The NFL will always be there. Right now, I’m excited I get to be here and get better every single day.”
The NFL draft kicks off in Las Vegas on April 28 and runs through April 30. Several Illinois players have a chance to be selected, led by All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph. Former offensive lineman Vederian Lowe is also hoping for a call.
Palczewski will he watching and rooting.
“I’m excited for them,” Palczewski said. “I’m very nervous. I want to see exactly where they go.”
A year from now, it will be his turn to wait for a call from the NFL.
The friendly Mount Prospect native is back for his sixth year of college. One more and he will catch John Belushi’s “Bluto” in “Animal House.”
“I love this university. The people that are here,” Palczewski said. “I truly believe we have a winning culture. I love these coaches, and I love the players we have coming back. It was hard to say ‘no’ to that.”
The extra year in college will enhance Palczewski’s pro stock.
“A thousand percent,” he said.
Despite his lengthy service, Palczewski is still just 22 years old. He was barely 18 when he first joined the lineup.
Second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema is happy to have him back. Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright also had an assist in getting Palczewski back for another season with the Illini.
“When we got here a year ago, he was coming off the ACL (injury) and we couldn’t even touch his lower body. That’s where most linemen make their biggest jumps,” Bielema said. “Part of the driving force to get him back, Tank and I really talked about the lower-body development we could do for him. I thought he was a good player before. But his level of play right now is very special. He gets it. As good a player as he is, I think his leadership is going to help us even more.”
Super, super seniorPalczewski enters his fifth or sixth year as a starter. Depends on how you count his 2020 season, when he missed a chunk of games because of injury.
Palczewski was so sure he was done with college that he played in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando, Fla., with former Illini teammates Brandon Peters and Owen Carney Jr.
“It was an awesome experience,” Palczewski said. “I loved being down there. It was just kind of how to be a pro. Every single person around there had so many years under their belt.”
He had a familiar face in charge of the offense. Former Illinois head coach Ron Turner served as offensive coordinator of Palczewski’s team.
A month later, Palczewski was on his way back to school after the NCAA granted him a waiver for a sixth season of eligibility.
He has three more spring practices left in college. Unless, of course, the NCAA gives him a seventh season.
“It’s gone amazing,” Palczewski said. “The one thing I’ve truly seen from everybody is that we’re just getting better every day.”
Palczewski gave a shout-out to the football support staff of trainers, strength coaches, nutritionists and more.
“They never get any love,” Palczewski said. “Anything we want, they are available at all hours. And they help us develop our routine to become the best versions of ourselves.”
Have position, will playPosition isn’t a big deal to Palczewski. He will go where he is told. Tackle? Guard? Whatever works best.
“Anything that coach asks that will help this team, that’s all I can do,” Palczewski said. “If someone asks, ‘What position do you play? ‘O-line.’ I don’t say tackle or guard.”
A year ago, he was coming off a knee injury that cost him the back half of the 2020 season.
“I feel I’m much more explosive,” Palcewski said. “There is still work to be done.”
Now, he is ready to go, with a full spring to prepare in Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense.
Besides Palczewski, some returnees (Julian Pearl, Alex Pihlstrom, Jordyn Slaughter) and some newcomers (Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler) will try to give Illinois an offensive line to clear room for Chase Brown and keep Tommy DeVito upright in 2022.
“It’s awesome to build this cohesion with everybody,” Palczewski said.