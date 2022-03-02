CHAMPAIGN — Anthony Figueroa isn’t about to get ahead of himself. Or allow his Parkland College men’s basketball team to look ahead either.
For the 10th-year Parkland coach, it’s all about staying in the moment.
“I still don’t think we’ve played our best basketball,” Figueroa said. “I’m hoping we can get to that this weekend and moving forward.”
On the list of goals for the Cobras, the coach wants to take them one at time. Stay locked in on what’s coming.
Parkland has already checked off the first box, winning the Midwest Athletic Conference title. The Cobras finished 9-1 in the league, taking their final eight games.
Winning the conference was a big deal.
“It was something we talked about in recruiting some of these guys,” Figueroa said. “It was something we talked about since Day 1 was trying to get back to a conference championship. We hadn’t had one for a few years. We felt like that was a big pushing point.”
Overall, Parkland is 18-7 and has won six of its last seven games.
Next up: the Region 24 tournament, which starts Wednesday with first-round games at campus sites.
The Cobras are the top seed, earning a first-round bye and won’t play until 1 p.m. Saturday against either Rend Lake or Spoon River on the Lincoln Land Community College campus in Springfield.
No matter who is on the other side, it will be the third game between the teams. Parkland went 2-0 against Spoon River and 1-1 against Rend Lake, losing 87-81 on Feb. 22 in Ina.
“Our region has been very competitive,” Figueroa said. “Whoever it is, it’s going to be a tough game to win.”
The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday back at Lincoln Land. Check off that box and the Cobras qualify for the NJCAA Division II National tournament, scheduled for March 15-19 at Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Parkland has qualified for the national tournament three times during Figueroa’s tenure. The Cobras made it in 2020 but the tournament was canceled before it got started because of COVID-19.
This year, it is back to normal for Parkland basketball, with fans in the stands.
It’s a 40-mile drive from Parkland to the DACC campus. If the Cobras make it, they figure to have all sorts of supporters at the games.
“Try to turn it into a home game,” Figueroa said. “The ability to sleep in your own bed and use your facility, I think that’s helpful.”
Fits and startsParkland had to cancel two early home games because of COVID-19. It opened the season with a pair of losses at the Greyhound Classic in West Memphis, Ark.
The Cobras were 3-4 after a Nov. 23 loss to Lake Land.
Since then, Parkland is 15-3, with the three defeats by a combined 21 points.
“We’ve picked it up a little bit,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa wants his team to do its part in boosting the Parkland athletic reputation.
In the fall, the Parkland volleyball team won the NJCAA D-II national title.
Last May, the Parkland men’s golf team also won a national title. Needless to say, other teams on the Champaign campus compete at a high level.
“It’s tough to keep up with the volleyball team, that’s for sure,” Figueroa said. “But I think you use it as motivation. I don’t think you run from it.
“It’s an expectation here. I think it helps you in recruiting.”
The athletes in all sports continue to support each other.
“One of our last home games, we had a tremendous crowd,” Figueroa said. “Our baseball team was here. They were fantastic.”
Finding their rolesFour Cobras are averaging in double figures this season, led by Josh Rivers at 15.6 points per game. Three others average seven or more.
It’s the kind of balance Figueroa craves.
“That’s kind of been our M.O.,” Figueroa said. “We’ve tried to stick to that where everybody on the offensive end has an opportunity to contribute. We think it helps them stay more focused on the defensive end, so we’ve always strived for balance.”
The players take turns leading the way in scoring.
“Everybody can get it done on the offensive end,” Figueroa said.
Champaign Central graduate A’Kieon Gill, new to the program this season, is averaging 10.6 points. He just had a 25-point, seven-assist, six-rebound performance in the regular-season finale against Lincoln Land.
“He’s coming on at the right time,” Figueroa said.
The vocal leader of the team is Jamil Hardaway, who is his third year at the school.
“I think he’s comfortable in his own skin and knowing what we want,” Figueroa said. “He plays both ends of the floor well.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.