CHAMPAIGN — She is a “few” miles away from home.
Actually, 8,333 of them.
Sophie Young is happy she made the long, long, long trip to Champaign. So are her Parkland College volleyball coaches and teammates.
The Cobras’ starting setter grew up in Nelson, New Zealand, a city of 52,900. Basically, it is Champaign with better accents.
But this begs the question: How did Young end up in east central Illinois?
At the end of her high school career, Young wanted to continue playing volleyball.
“There’s not as many opportunities anywhere outside the States to get your school paid for and play at the same time at a pretty high level,” Young said.
She started looking into different recruiting options.
“A recruiter in New Zealand sent me her video,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said. “I was immediately drawn to her video. I had started Zooming with her and her parents in an attempt to woo her over here.”
Apparently, Young liked what she heard.
“Obviously, a really successful program,” Young said.
The Parkland coaches suggested Young talk to former Cobra Eloise van Velthooven, who is also from New Zealand.
“It was really nice to get a bit more of a feel for what I’d be coming over to,” Young said. “(Eloise) really loved it.”
Young’s parents, Tracy and Roger, were excited about the opportunity for their daughter. Even if it was a half-world away.
“They wanted to know I was coming to a good place and had good people around,” Young said.
Some bumps happened, though, in her move to Parkland. Originally, Young was coming in July 2020. But visa issues and the postponement of the 2020 fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Young’s arrival.
“I decided to stay back home in New Zealand and keep working,” she said. “It was disappointing, but I’m glad I got to still come when I did.”
She moved to Champaign 10 months ago, joining the team in January for the delayed spring season.
It worked out, too, with Young watching setter Summerlyn Smith lead the Cobras to an NJCAA Division II national runner-up finish before Smith moved on to play at Eastern Illinois.
“It’s been an easy adjustment because of who she is,” Hastings said. “She is just a very easy-going, laid-back kid, who is going with the flow.”
Fitting in
On the court, Young has been a standout for the Cobras. She leads the country with 1,753 assists and is averaging an NJCAA Division II-best 11.83 per set for the third-ranked Cobras.
“From the beginning this year, she’s been quite good,” Hastings said.
Entering the postseason that begins Saturday at Parkland with the Region 24 tournament, the Cobras are 50-3 and contenders for another NJCAA Division II national title. Parkland is the top seed in the Region 24 tournament and hosts No. 8 John Wood at 3 p.m. The winner of the Parkland-John Wood match will face the winner of No. 4 Lincoln Land and No. 5 Rend Lake (those two teams play at 5 p.m.) at 7 p.m. for the Region 24 championship.
The national tournament is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“It’s really good to be playing and being successful and having fun at the same time,” Young said. “The perfect combination I would say.”
Off the court, Young has settled in to the academic/athletic routine.
“I’m enjoying my classes,” Young said. “I definitely like being back in-person this semester, because all my classes were online in the spring. I think I’m much more productive when I can be sitting in a class.”
Her Parkland teammates have made Young feel at home.
“It’s been nice to have an automatic friend group around the team,” Young said. “We do a lot of things together.”
Living in the same city as the University of Illinois appeals to Young.
“Making it more of a college town,” Young said. “My parents went to university in a college town in New Zealand and had a good experience, and it was lots of fun for them. I was looking for something like that as well.”
Young’s parents haven’t been able to visit her in Champaign. Blame the pandemic.
“It’s still not very easy to come and go from New Zealand because of the border restrictions,” she said.
Quarantine is required on the way into the country. She won’t be able to go home during the winter break, either, but hopes to travel to New Zealand during the summer.
Future plansWhen she first joined the Parkland program, the now 20-year-old figured to be here 2 1/2 years.
Hastings thinks Young might have a chance to move to a Division I program before the 2022 season begins.
“She’s starting to get a fair amount of four-year college interest,” Hastings said.
No scholarship offers. Yet.
“I assume those will come,” Hastings said.
During Hastings’ 14 years, Parkland has sent a string of setters to Division I ranks. Young is the latest candidate and is open to all options.
“I’m starting to put videos together and reach out to people,” she said.
Where her journey continues after Champaign remains to be seen. But what a trip it’s been so far.