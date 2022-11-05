CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is off to its best start in 21 seasons. Just two wins away from its first appearance in the Big Ten title game.
It has been a startling development for a team that had 10 consecutive losing seasons from 2012-21. Illinois was among the worst programs in the Power Five.
Not anymore.
The architect of the turnaround, coach Bret Bielema, is about to get paid. In a big way.
Not Nick Saban money ($11.7 million per year average). Or — given Saturday’s opponent Michigan State — Mel Tucker money ($9.5 million annually)
Right now, with his team ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, Bielema is a bargain for Illinois.
In the second year of an original six-year deal he agreed to in December 2020, Bielema’s base pay is $4.3 million this season. With more cash coming because of benchmarks hit by the program.
It’s going to be a nice Christmas at the Bielema house.
The future appears bright, too. Though the team is going to lose plenty of talent to the NFL after the season, there are enough returning players to ensure Illinois isn’t a one-hit wonder.
The goal for the coach should be to follow the lead of his alma mater Iowa and his first head-coaching stop Wisconsin: build a consistent winner. The kind of place where fans don’t say “Are you going to a bowl this year?” but instead “Which one?”
Other than John Mackovic’s four-year run in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Illinois has never been a perennial bowl team in the modern era. Seems like Bielema and his staff can change that. And have a plan to make it happen.
He’ll have options
Wisconsin has a head coaching vacancy. So does Nebraska, Auburn, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Colorado. With more on the way.
They will be looking for a program-building head coach who has won at the highest level. And they will certainly notice the job being done by Bielema in Champaign-Urbana.
There are plenty of positives for Illinois if another school comes after Bielema.
First, the coach has a strong connection with athletic director Josh Whitman. They are either great friends or extremely good actors. Bielema could develop that with another boss, I suppose, but why take that chance?
Whitman and Illinois gave Bielema a chance to return home to the Big Ten and there is certainly trust and loyalty built up from the hire.
Facility-wise, Bielema has most everything he needs in C-U. Yes, a full-length indoor practice field would be nice, but that’s a project for another day.
The Smith Center puts Bielema’s program on a level playing field with the rest of the conference and Memorial Stadium, when full, provides a solid home-field advantage.
On the personal side, Bielema has a young family. His two daughters just got to Trick or Treat in the football offices. Yes, Dad’s got a cool job. With wife Jen, Bielema has built a nice home in a community where neighbors are friendly and supportive.
The previous head coach, Lovie Smith, lived in a downtown condo. He made it clear his stay was temporary.
Bielema gives off a “we love it here” vibe when it comes to C-U.
Sure, there are nice places to live in Lincoln, Neb., Madison, Wis., and Tempe, Ariz. But none are in his home state.The coach’s Mom and Dad must like having him close by.
Moving up
Bielema’s salary in 2022 falls far behind Ohio State’s Ryan Day ($9.5 million), Michigan State’s Tucker, Penn State’s James Franklin ($7 milllion) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7 million).
Bielema’s salary is scheduled to climb $100,000 annually through the 2026 season to cap out at $4.7 million.
The plan was always to give Bielema an extension after this season. The 7-1 start simply speeds up the process.
Sorry to spend the athletic department’s money (not really), but Bielema’s salary should be closer to the top of the Big Ten than the bottom. Far behind super power Ohio State and overspending Michigan State, but right behind Michigan and Penn State. And ahead of current West rivals Iowa ($7 million), Wisconsin ($4.4 for fired Paul Chryst) and Minnesota ($4.4).
How about $7.3 million for Bielema starting in 2023? With three years added on the back end to make it a unique seven-year deal. He gets $100,000 raises annually, so his 2029 contract will be worth $7.9 million under my plan.
Oh, yeah, don’t forget his staff. They get pay bumps, too. A big part of the reason for the current team’s success is the work done by the coaches and the staff.
It is up to the athletic department to compensate Ryan Walters, Barry Lunney Jr. and the rest enough that they won’t be tempted to look around.
Of course, Illinois wants those coaches to move up in the profession. There are multiple future head coaches on the staff. But money shouldn’t be a deciding factor.
The overall assistant salary pool needs to put Illinois in the upper half of the Big Ten. With ticket sales up and additional revenue on the way from the conference media rights, that seems doable.