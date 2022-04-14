CHAMPAIGN — Don’t expect to see Julian Pearl on the basketball court again any time soon.
The Illinois junior is temporarily “retired” from hoops.
“It will be a while before I touch a basketball,” he said.
Prior to the start of spring practice, the offensive lineman was playing pickup basketball at the ARC with some of his buddies. Bad idea.
Pearl, one of two returning starters up front, suffered a left thumb injury that required surgery.
“It was tough going down right before spring ball,” Pearl said.
How’d he do it: On a monster dunk? Or swatting a shot into the bleachers? Sorry to write, but it was not quite so dramatic.
“I was trying to make a hustle play on defense,” Pearl said. “I go to brace on the ground and my thumb just popped. I shoved it back in.
“I was like, ‘I think I broke my thumb.’”
Next came the difficult phone call to the boss, second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
“I felt like the biggest idiot on the planet,” Pearl said.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Pearl missed a chunk of spring drills, but is now back. The injury provided some hard-earned lessons beyond “don’t play basketball.”
“It really made me mentally more composed,” Pearl said. “Made me realize I have higher expectations. Being away from the team for so long and finally getting back out here let me realize it’s time to go. I can’t be playing around.”
Entering his third year as a starter, Pearl is thrilled to be on the field again.
“I missed it,” Pearl said. “My passion for the game is way higher than it’s been before. I’m just ready to get after it.”
The team doesn’t limit the outside physical activities of the players.
“We have the freedom to do things,” Pearl said. “Being a basketball guy before, I got a little excited. I definitely went a little too hard. That’s over with.”
Making it workWhen he first returned to the field this spring, Pearl tried a mitt to protect his injured left hand.
“That was experimental,” Pearl said. “Made some tweaks.”
He decided to try a club to protect the area.
“If it came down to it, I’ll play with one hand,” Pearl said.
You can count on Pearl being in the starting lineup on Aug. 27 against Wyoming in Champaign, most likely at right tackle. And Alex Palczewski will also be in the first five, probably at guard next to Pearl.
Bielema is happy to have Pearl on his side.
“Julian can be as good as Julian wants to be,” Bielema said. “I told him the other day, ‘You can’t find you. When you walk into Subway, they look at you like “Holy cow” because you’re freaky.’ He’s tall. He’s long. He’s athletic. He’s definitely grown, but we need him to make more steps.”
The Illini offensive line is a work in progress. With four months left before the opener, there is no rush to pick the starters.
“No doubt, whoever the five is when the time comes, we’ll be more than capable of getting the job done,” Pearl said.
Pearl said it doesn’t matter to him which side of the line he plays.
“On the field is where I want to be,” Pearl said. “I’ve done a lot of watching since I’ve been here. I’m glad that’s behind me. I’m glad I’m able to showcase what I can do for the team. If you told me to play center, I’m out there. I’m going to be snapping.”
The Illini line lost long-time starters Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe to graduation. Pearl learned from the older players.
“I was able to soak in a lot from them,” Pearl said. “When they first left, it was like I had to mature instantly.”
Now, Pearl is one of the most experienced guys on a line that welcomes junior-college transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler. What does Pearl think?
“Amazing potential from both of them. Amazing skill from both of them,” Pearl said. “I’m really excited about what they bring to this team, the versatility that they bring. Both are special. Big fans of both of them.”
Hometown proudPearl is one of two likely Illinois starters from Danville High School, joining place kicker Caleb Griffin.
Pearl enjoys playing close to home, with easy access to family and friends.
“It’s really important to me having all my stuff near me, all my roots near me, local spots,” Pearl said. “I’m attuned with the foods. That’s important to me, obviously, (being a) big O-lineman.
“Family, food and Caleb is definitely a big plus, too.”
When Pearl makes the 34-mile drive home to Danville, one of his favorite food stops is Jocko’s Pizza.
Eating has been a big part of Pearl’s move from lanky defensive end/tight end to a 310-pound offensive lineman.
“I had to transform my body,” Pearl said. “I had to get used to the weight.”
This season, Pearl and his linemates are adjusting to a new offensive coordinator, Barry Lunney Jr. But line coach Bart Miller remains in place.
“With Coach Miller, our mentality is never going to change,” Pearl said. “It’s just smashmouth, be the most physical, get down and dirty.”