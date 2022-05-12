URBANA — Until this year, Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry didn’t talk to her players about the NCAA tournament before the bid was in hand.
She chose to keep it hush-hush.
But as we have learned throughout the pandemic, ideas change. So, NCAA tournament chatter is no longer taboo.
“I recently made the decision that from here on out, I will always talk about it starting in the fall,” Perry said. “We’re in an information age. When I played, your batting average wasn’t flashing across a screen in front of your face every day. It’s all in front of them. Why not, as a coach take the mindset of using that information instead of them having to do that for themselves? I have to do that, making them have a more relaxed mindset instead of a pressure mindset.”
Illinois can guarantee an NCAA bid this week by winning the 12-team, single-elimination Big Ten tournament at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
The third-seeded Illini open Thursday against sixth-seeded Ohio State. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.
It is the first Big Ten tournament since 2019. Perry is thrilled with the return. Though she needed a tournament refresher course.
“We didn’t remember anything,” Perry said. “We were like, ‘Did we do this? Did we do that? When did we leave?’ You wouldn’t think two years would blank you that quickly.
“We’re just excited to get out there. Seeing all the teams in the Big Ten in one place is just exciting.”
The best part for Illinois: It is not win or go home. If Illinois drops a game at the Big Ten tournament, it will still go up on the big board during Sunday night’s NCAA tournament selection show.
“I do think we need to come in and make sure we’re playing our best softball,” Perry said.
College Sports Madness projects Illinois as the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional. It lists eight Big Ten teams in the field, including Northwestern hosting a regional.
Perry is counting on at least seven Big Ten teams to make the cut. It’s been a nice bounceback for the conference after two seasons canceled/altered by COVID-19.
Playing a conference-only schedule in 2021, Illinois didn’t make the NCAA field. The last time they were there was in 2019, when they were sent to Lexington, Ky.
Common causePerry is looking for Illinois’ fourth NCAA tournament bid since she took over the program in June 2015. Every one of her teams has finished with a winning record except in 2020, when the season ended after just 22 games. Put a big asterisk next to that one.
Perry’s previous NCAA tournament teams at Illinois were a combination of players she inherited and newcomers. The current squad all picked Illinois with Perry in charge.
“They were all recruited with the mindset of, ‘We’re going to take this program to the next level. We’re going to elevate our status to a point where we are always vying for a Big Ten championship or always in the postseason,’” Perry said. “They signed on knowing we were building that particular brand. They’ve worked hard.”
Rcord-wise, the 34-19 Illini are one of the best of the Perry era. They are chasing the 2017 team that won 39.
“Our young ladies are very focused,” Perry said, “They are very sharp. Seeing them accomplish the things they have accomplished this season, it’s been fun to be a part of.”
Ready to rollThe last two-plus years have not been easy for the Illini. The disruptions have been plentiful.
They have had to adjust to the new normal, when simple tasks became more complicated.
“I think it’s helpful and I think it’s strange at the same time because you can tell there are moments where they are always looking over their shoulder,” Perry said. “There’s not that sense of comfort.
“On the other side, you’ll see those moments of strength because they have been through so much and so much have been taken from them. Every moment we have on the softball field is a blessing.”
Illini pitcher Sydney Sickels is eager to play in the postseason. The team’s leader in ERA (1.98) and strikeouts (181) is performing at a high level.
What makes the 5-foot-11 right-hander from Indianaola, Iowa, so effective?
“She’s got that Iowa, Midwest chill, cool attitude,” Perry said. “We’re like, ‘Syd, calm down.’ That’s the big joke because she’s always so calm.
“She’s just a steady, strong force on our team.”
Sickels is looking forward to another conference tournament, only the second of her four-year Illini career.
“It feels a little bit new,” she said. “It’s been a while.”
This won’t be her last Big Ten tournament. The fourth-year senior has already made a commitment to return in 2023. Already a graduate, she is working on her masters.
“I know that I want to continue to play softball as long as I can,” she said.
